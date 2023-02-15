Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration commences today; know important dates, other details

    COMEDK UGET 2023: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges registration begin today, February 15, and will conclude on April 24, 2023. On March 23, 2023, the COMEDK Mock Test will be available online. Interested candidates can register for the COMEDK UGET Exam on the official website at comedk.org. 
     

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

    The Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation manages the Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges. Interested candidates can register for the COMEDK UGET Exam on the official website at comedk.org, starting today, February 15, 2023.

    According to the website's official schedule, registrations will begin at noon and conclude at 4:30 pm on April 24, 2023. Candidates can change their application forms between February 24, 2023, and April 26, 2023. On March 23, 2023, the COMEDK Mock Test will be available online.

    The COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam is set to be held on May 28, 2023. The exam will be administered in two shifts, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (morning) and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm (afternoon).

    COMEDK UGET 2023: know important dates
    1) February 15, 2023 - Beginning of application
    2) March 23, 2023 - Mock test
    3) April 24, 2023 - Application deadline
    4) April 24 to April 26, 2023 - Application correction
    5) April 29, 2023 -     Hall ticket to release
    6) May 18, 2023 - Deadline to download the hall ticket
    7) May 28, 2023 - COMEDK UGET exam
    8) May 30, 2023 - Answer key to be released
    9) June 1, 2023 - Deadline to raise objections
    10) June 6, 2023 - Final answer key
    11) June 10, 2023 - Scorecard

    The eligibility criteria for UG engineering admission in the exam are second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognised by State/Central Government, and for UG Architecture, the candidate must have cleared second PUC or ten plus 2, but no entrance test will be conducted for those seeking admission to B.Arch course, according to the notice.

    The COMEDK UGET Syllabus will be based on the CBSE Classes 11 and 12 syllabi. Thirty-three per cent will be allocated to Class 11 and 67 per cent to Class 12. 

    IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 posts to commence from February 21; know age limit, form fees

    5 tips you should keep in mind while handling exam pressure

    Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card released; Here's how to download your hall ticket

    GATE 2023 response sheet to be released today; Step-by-step guide to download it

    NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti's bowling, Harmanpreet-Richa's alliance hands India 6-wicket win vs Windies

    Meghalaya Election 2023: BJP promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs; 7th Pay Commission for employees

    Error or deliberate! Is this why PSG star Mbappe's latest Instagram post translation shows Man United's name?

    Nikki Yadav murder case: 'Culprit should be hanged to death,' says victim's father

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts assets in red-hot lace bodysuit; celebrates self-love

