Top 7 Job Interview Questions and How to Answer Them Perfectly

career Dec 21 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
What is assessed in a job interview?

In today's fast-changing career scenario, candidates are often asked questions that help understand their personality, skills, and professional approach.

Top Job Interview Questions and Their Effective Answers

Learn 7 interview questions and their effective answers that will impress HR and help you get the job.

Tell me about yourself?

Answer: I am a result-oriented professional who believes in learning and making an impact, not just completing tasks.

What is your biggest weakness?

Answer: I sometimes take on too much work, but I have learned the importance of delegating tasks and setting priorities.

Why should we hire you?

Answer: Because I have the skills and experience to handle responsibilities, which will allow me to contribute to the company's positive results.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Answer: I want to work on projects that challenge me and give me the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the company's vision.

Why did you leave your last job?

Answer: I was looking for opportunities that better align with my skills and long-term goals.

What motivates you?

Answer: Learning new ideas, continuous learning, and turning them into good results.

How do you work under pressure?

Answer: I focus on the solution, not the stress, and try to complete the work on time.

