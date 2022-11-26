'Will create alternative': Elon Musk replies to social media user on 'what if Twitter gets banned..'

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has said that if the microblogging network is restricted from app stores, he will create 'alternative' smartphones to compete with Apple and Android handsets. Musk stated this in response to a user's tweet.

In his latest Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that if Twitter is restricted from app stores, he will develop 'alternative' smartphones to compete with Apple and Android devices.

In response to the Twitter user's question, "What if Twitter gets blocked from app stores? If Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should build his own phone. Half of the country would gladly abandon the biassed, snooping iPhone and Android. If he can build rockets to Mars, surely he can build a silly little smartphone, right?"

The new Twitter owner, Elon Musk, said he would "create an alternative phone." "I certainly hope it does not come to that, but if there is no other option, I will create an alternative phone," replied Musk.

The tweet gained traction on the microblogging service and provoked numerous reactions from others. One person said this change will "revolutionise smartphones," while another added, "I feel like this strategy is already in the works."

The industry has reacted strongly to Twitter's major layoffs. Volkswagen Group recently declared that its brands, including Audi, VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, and Porsche, had halted all paid operations on Twitter until further notice, according to a company representative earlier this week.

Tesla has issued a recall in China due to vehicle software and seatbelt issues. As part of the latest recall, the company will be offered free fixes for these flaws.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO announced on Friday that the microblogging platform will tentatively relaunch the 'Verified' service on Friday next week and that all verified accounts will be 'manually authenticated before check activates'

Musk had previously paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification due to platform chaos caused by fake accounts with blue badges impersonating real accounts after paying $8, saying it would relaunch it on November 29, this time more 'rock solid.'

