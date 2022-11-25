Twitter to grant 'amnesty' to suspended accounts, announces Elon Musk

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said the site will provide "general amnesty" to suspended accounts starting next week. In the poll which more than 3.16 million users participated in, more than 72.4 per cent voted in favour of bringing back the suspended accounts.

Elon Musk announced on Friday that suspended accounts on Twitter will be given a "general amnesty" beginning the following week. After asking people on the microblogging platform if suspended accounts that "have not infringed the law or participated in severe spam" should be given amnesty, he made the announcement.

After the poll, the new owner of Twitter said, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Musk cited the same Latin word after publishing a comparable survey the previous weekend, before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump. Trump has stated he won't use Twitter again, but he hasn't taken down his account.

Musk announced last month that Twitter will create a committee for content control with "widely different opinions". "Before that council meets, no significant content choices or account reinstatements will happen," he continued.

Over the course of his less than one-month tenure as CEO of Twitter, Musk has fired key executives, laid off half of the company's 7,500 employees, and issued a number of ultimatums that have led to the resignation of hundreds more people.

