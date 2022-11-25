Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to grant 'amnesty' to suspended accounts, announces Elon Musk

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said the site will provide "general amnesty" to suspended accounts starting next week. In the poll which more than 3.16 million users participated in, more than 72.4 per cent voted in favour of bringing back the suspended accounts.

    Twitter to grant amnesty to suspended accounts announces Elon Musk gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    Elon Musk announced on Friday that suspended accounts on Twitter will be given a "general amnesty" beginning the following week. After asking people on the microblogging platform if suspended accounts that "have not infringed the law or participated in severe spam" should be given amnesty, he made the announcement.

    The billionaire made his move on Thursday after asking for votes on whether to reinstate accounts who haven't "broken the law or participated in severe spam" in a poll that was put to his timeline. 72% of voters chose yes. More than 3.16 million individuals, or more than 72.4%, participated in the poll in favour of restoring the suspended accounts.

    After the poll, the new owner of Twitter said, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

    Also Read | Elon Musk hires George Hotz, who hacked iPhones as a teen, as an intern

    Musk cited the same Latin word after publishing a comparable survey the previous weekend, before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump. Trump has stated he won't use Twitter again, but he hasn't taken down his account.

    Musk announced last month that Twitter will create a committee for content control with "widely different opinions". "Before that council meets, no significant content choices or account reinstatements will happen," he continued.

    Over the course of his less than one-month tenure as CEO of Twitter, Musk has fired key executives, laid off half of the company's 7,500 employees, and issued a number of ultimatums that have led to the resignation of hundreds more people.

    Also Read | 'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz who hacked iPhones as a teen as an intern gcw

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz, who hacked iPhones as a teen, as an intern

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India Will it be discontinued soon Here is what we know gcw

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

    Who is John McFall the physically disabled surgeon in ESA class of 2022 astronauts gcw

    Who is John McFall, the physically disabled surgeon in ESA’s class of 2022 astronauts?

    Govt to soon implement law to regulate digital media announces IB Minister Anurag Thakur gcw

    Govt to soon implement law to regulate digital media, announces I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2 Here is what you can expect gcw

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand RBA

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand

    Human remains recovered in Faridabad cops probe links to Shraddha Walker murder gcw

    Human remains recovered in Faridabad, cops probe links to Shraddha Walker murder

    Bhediya review: Is Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film worth your time and money? Read this RBA

    Bhediya review: Is Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film worth your time and money? Read this

    Toyota Innova Hycross to debut today When where to watch unveiling event live gcw

    Toyota Innova Hycross to debut today: When, where to watch unveiling event live?

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon