Elon Musk hires George Hotz, who hacked iPhones as a teen, as an intern

George Hotz, the intern, has taken up the daunting task of improving Twitter search dramatically. Apart from that he also wants to get rid of the pop-up that surfaces every time a user visits Twitter without logging in.

George Hotz has been offered a 12-week internship with Elon Musk. He had previously declined an invitation to take a test drive in a Tesla car and was a well-known iPhone hacker when he was younger. He will focus on improving Twitter's search and getting rid of the login pop-ups that prevent users from using the site without first logging in.

This statement comes at a time when Twitter has been heavily laying off employees over the previous few weeks. His internship offer started to take shape when he favored musk regarding the ultimatum of Twitter employees and better work outputs in one of his tweets.

It all began when Musk personally tweeted a response that said, "Let's Talk." In a Bloomberg report from 2015, Hotz said that he had originally planned to work for Tesla but has now abandoned the idea after getting conflicting feedback from Elon Musk.

After receiving conflicting feedback from online users, he posted another tweet once the internship had begun. His tweet stated that he is only an intern trying to carry out his duties and urged Twitter users to keep their opinions of Musk and the rapidly evolving microblogging site separate from his work because he found some of the responses to his earlier tweets to be strange, even though he claimed that feedback is "cool."

He made it clear that his goal is not only to complete "free work," but to learn and better things. Musk personally posted a reaction to this tweet that said, "Welcome to Twitter," among other things.

Musk was familiar with Hotz, and their prior interactions give the impression that this internship will allow them to combine their professional backgrounds to create Twitter's newest features.

