Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz, who hacked iPhones as a teen, as an intern

    George Hotz, the intern, has taken up the daunting task of improving Twitter search dramatically. Apart from that he also wants to get rid of the pop-up that surfaces every time a user visits Twitter without logging in.
     

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz who hacked iPhones as a teen as an intern gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    George Hotz has been offered a 12-week internship with Elon Musk. He had previously declined an invitation to take a test drive in a Tesla car and was a well-known iPhone hacker when he was younger. He will focus on improving Twitter's search and getting rid of the login pop-ups that prevent users from using the site without first logging in.

    This statement comes at a time when Twitter has been heavily laying off employees over the previous few weeks. His internship offer started to take shape when he favored musk regarding the ultimatum of Twitter employees and better work outputs in one of his tweets. 

    Also Read | Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

    It all began when Musk personally tweeted a response that said, "Let's Talk." In a Bloomberg report from 2015, Hotz said that he had originally planned to work for Tesla but has now abandoned the idea after getting conflicting feedback from Elon Musk.

    After receiving conflicting feedback from online users, he posted another tweet once the internship had begun. His tweet stated that he is only an intern trying to carry out his duties and urged Twitter users to keep their opinions of Musk and the rapidly evolving microblogging site separate from his work because he found some of the responses to his earlier tweets to be strange, even though he claimed that feedback is "cool." 

    Also Read | iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    He made it clear that his goal is not only to complete "free work," but to learn and better things. Musk personally posted a reaction to this tweet that said, "Welcome to Twitter," among other things.

    Musk was familiar with Hotz, and their prior interactions give the impression that this internship will allow them to combine their professional backgrounds to create Twitter's newest features.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India Will it be discontinued soon Here is what we know gcw

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

    Who is John McFall the physically disabled surgeon in ESA class of 2022 astronauts gcw

    Who is John McFall, the physically disabled surgeon in ESA’s class of 2022 astronauts?

    Govt to soon implement law to regulate digital media announces IB Minister Anurag Thakur gcw

    Govt to soon implement law to regulate digital media, announces I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2 Here is what you can expect gcw

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone

    Largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone; Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage

    Recent Stories

    Homemade drinks that can help women with PCOS SUR

    Homemade drinks that can help women with PCOS

    Forget weight gain have a spoon of ghee daily its health benefits are many

    Forget weight gain, have a spoon of ghee daily; its health benefits are many

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi counters AAP, says 'generate income from electricity than getting it for free' AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi counters AAP, says 'generate income from electricity than getting it for free'

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India Will it be discontinued soon Here is what we know gcw

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

    Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity: UIDAI tells states

    Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity: UIDAI tells states

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon