Twitter update: Gold, grey, blue tick likely to relaunch by December 2

    Twitter is likely to relaunch its paid verified subscription service on 2 December, with different colour checks for companies, government organisations and individuals.  "We’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," Twitter CEO Elon Musk said. Know all details.


     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Elon Musk stated on Friday that the anticipated launch date for Twitter Blue, the company's premium membership service for verification, is December 2. Elon Musk announced in a tweet that Twitter would offer a gold check mark for businesses, a grey check mark for the government, and a blue check mark for people (famous or not). Further, all verified accounts would go through manual authentication prior to activation of colour check to avoid misuse of the paid subscription service.

    "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," Musk tweeted.

    Also Read | Elon Musk hires George Hotz, who hacked iPhones as a teen, as an intern

    Prior to this, only verified accounts of prominent figures like journalists, famous people, politicians, and other individuals have been given the coveted blue check mark.

    Also Read | Twitter to grant 'amnesty' to suspended accounts, announces Elon Musk

    But earlier this month, Twitter launched a membership option that is available to anybody willing to pay in order to increase income as Musk battled to keep advertisers. The tech billionaire said that the service launch is being delayed until "there is high confidence of stopping impersonation".

    In the second week of Elon Musk's takeover, the updated Twitter Blue membership was introduced in an effort to boost the microblogging website's earnings. However, it was removed due to widespread abuse of its features. Before, only verified accounts of prominent figures including journalists, legislators, and well-known people could display the coveted blue check mark.

    Also Read | 'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
