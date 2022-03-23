Why Apply for Credit Cards at Finserv MARKETS?

Here is a guide on the various credit card types that are available on Finserv MARKETS and how you can apply for one.

One of the biggest advantages of credit cards is their convenient pay-back options and ease of use. All you need to be careful about is the correct way to use one, and which credit card type is best suited for you. Read this article to find more on the various credit card types that are available on Finserv MARKETS and how you can apply for one.

How To Apply For Credit Cards at Finserv MARKETS

Follow the steps written below to apply for credit cards at Finserv MARKETS online:

1. Go to the official Finserv MARKETS website.

2. Enter your personal details and contact information.

3. Look at the available options, compare the features, and choose what would best suit you.

4. Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

5. Once your application is approved, your credit card will be issued.

Advantages Of Credit Cards

The following are the advantages of credit cards:

1. Easy and fast access to credit.

2. EMI facility that allows you to manage your expenses.

3. Offers and incentives on flight tickets and vacations, and many more.

4. Automated records of your expenses.

5. Can help you if you are in a cash crunch

Different Types Of Credit Cards

The following are the different kinds of credit cards that are available:

Cashback Credit Card

Rewards Credit Card

Balance Transfer Credit Card

Travel Credit Card

Zero Percent APR Credit Card or Low Interest Credit Card

Student Credit Card

Business Credit Card

Store Credit Card

Secured Credit Card

Co-Branded Credit Card

Different Types Of Credit Cards at Finserv MARKETS

The following are the different kinds of credit cards that are available on Finserv MARKETS:

Airline Credit Card: It comes with complimentary lounge access, reward points and cashback, bonus points on flight tickets, and discounts on hotel bookings, among other perks.



Business Credit Card or Corporate Credit Card: These cards would only allow you to make business transactions. It would make it easy for you as an employee to manage the finances of your workplace. You can use it for paying for business trips, airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, etc.

Travel Credit Card: You can avail a wide range of benefits that include discounts on bus and railway bookings, hotel bookings, cab bookings, etc. You may also convert earned rewards points into air miles.

Shopping Credit Card: It can be used to earn cashbacks and discounts for shopping.

Reward Credit Card: You can use this to earn bonus points against retail and online transactions, on renewal of the card, and on special occasions.

Student Credit Card: It is a credit card that students at the college or university level can avail. It is designed keeping in mind a student's limited expenses.

To Conclude

Credit cards that are available on Finserv MARKETS come with multiple benefits such as conversion of your credit for a personal loan, conversion of purchases into EMI, and several rewards and discount offers. When you apply for a credit card on the Finserv MARKETS platform you also get the benefit of an easy application procedure and speedy approval.

