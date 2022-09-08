WHAT IS QUILVIUS (QVUI)? LET'S EXPLORE THIS UPCOMING METAVERSE CRYPTO PROJECT

Quilvius (QVUI) is one of the first cryptocurrencies that do not focus on profit maximization. Instead, it works on providing quality services to communities.

Introduction



In the present era, users experience a disrupted flow of information despite technological advancements. People faced multiple issues while accessing books and other related information data. As a revolutionary change, data was then easily available to users online.

But it resulted in problems like the pirated publication of books and plagiarism of copyrighted videos and music, which resulted in causing high financial loss to publishers/owners. As a solution, developers floated a new project, Quilvius (QVUI), in the crypto market, which will serve as a top solution to such problems.

Let's learn about this cryptocurrency and explore its features and potential. Also, answer your queries to clear up your head.

What is Quilvius (QVUI)?

Quilvius (QVUI) is one of the first cryptocurrencies that do not focus on profit maximization. Instead, it works on providing quality services to communities. The upcoming project will use multiple technologies to provide revenue-generating opportunities to authors, publishers, artists, etc.

All the commission income received within the scope of the project will be donated to non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and other related platforms that work for the humanitarian cause. It will also help to fund people who are not financially stable to publish their works.

Purpose of Quilvius (QVUI) crypto token

During this pandemic crisis and lockdown situation, people watched hundreds of movies and shows for small subscription fees on Netflix or Amazon. But, those who wanted to utilize the money in buying books were able to get only 2-3 new books from a nearby bookstore.

Due to high prices, people preferred watching online shows to purchasing books, which directly affected the book and culture industries. Hence, developers formulated a new crypto token, Quilvius (QVUI), to resolve these issues.

This project will serve as a uniting platform for authors and readers. Authors will get a chance to publish their books and masterpieces while the readers will have barrier-free access to a variety of books in return for a minimal amount. This way, both parties will fulfill their motive and support each other.

How does the project benefit its users?

Want to know how this new crypto token provides you multiple benefits? Let's have a look at a few of them.

Users can use this platform to purchase books from authors and earn a commission income from each transaction.

Translators and authors will work together to make books available in multiple languages.

As the project is decentralized, no one will be able to issue pirated books and disrupt the system.

Readers can avail the opportunity to read more books by renting them on the platform.

Does Quilvius (QVUI) have a roadmap?



Yes. According to the whitepaper, Quilvius Network has a steady roadmap, consisting of 2 major levels. They are as follows:

Standard marketplace Level 1 - 2022

Launch of QVUI tokens

Establishment of the official website

Launch of 3-stage public presale

Start marketing and advertising campaigns

Listing the tokens of CoinMarketCap and Coin Gecko

Listing with CEX

Standard Marketplace Level 2 -2023

Launch wallet and passive income tracker

Join hands with influencers to market the project

Build a voting system to evaluate the quality of published books

Conclusion

Quilvius (QVUI) is an outgoing crypto token, which is a native coin of the Quilvius Network. It will also serve as a primary currency in all the transactions within the ecosystem. Readers and publishers will use $QVUI tokens to pay transaction and subscription fees. The project will operate on Binance Smart Chain Blockchain and will have a total supply of 1,000,000,000 $QVUI crypto coins. The ecosystem will serve as a secure network where authors can share their written pieces, and readers can access a spectrum of books for a small fee. The concept behind the project is to promote book reading culture and support all the artists who do not publish their books due to certain problems. This project has potential, and it might succeed in the crypto world.

Presale: http://join.quilvius.com/

Website: http://quilvius.com/

Disclaimer: This is a featured content