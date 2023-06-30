Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top woman CEOs seek greater representation of women in corporate boardrooms

    Arundhati Bhattacharya, the Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, and  Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlight the importance of having more women in corporate boardrooms. They have called for a change in mindsets, determined action, and focus to achieve gender diversity

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has said that greater representation of women in corporate boardrooms is essential for diverse perspectives and inclusive decision-making. The remarks came in response to Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya's view that this would contribute to the success of any organization.

    Bhattacharya, the top executive of Salesforce India and former Chairperson of SBI, stressed the significance of boosting the representation of women in corporate boardrooms. In an interview with a national news agency, she discussed various topics, including the digital transformation of Indian businesses and the challenges faced by women professionals.

    Having shattered the glass ceiling as the first woman to lead the State Bank of India in 2013, Bhattacharya retired from SBI in 2017 and embarked on a new career journey as the Chairperson and CEO of cloud-based service provider Salesforce India in 2020. According to Bhattacharya, Indian businesses must view digital transformation as a necessity rather than an option. Organizations that cling to inefficient processes, isolated data, manual operations, or skill gaps will fall behind if they fail to adopt technology and embrace digitalization.

    Highlighting the opportunities available in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing, Bhattacharya recognized the potential for Salesforce to contribute across industries. Discussing women's issues, Bhattacharya cautioned against a one-size-fits-all approach to reintegrating women into the workforce as normalcy resumes. She emphasized the importance of flexibility, understanding, and empathy in facilitating a smooth transition back to the workplace, particularly due to concerns about industry attrition among women employees as remote work arrangements end.

    Bhattacharya strongly advocated for greater representation of women in corporate boardrooms, acknowledging that it requires a shift in mindsets. She points out that the limited number of women in C-suite roles leads to a skewed representation in boardrooms since many board members are former C-suite executives. Bhattacharya believed that including more women with strong execution and strategy skills in boardrooms will bring substantial value.

    Taking action and maintaining a focused approach is crucial to driving change. Bhattacharya asserted that deliberate efforts must be made to increase women's presence and diversity in both the workplace and the boardroom. She emphasizes the need for empathy, understanding individual circumstances, and adopting flexible approaches to enable women to balance work and home responsibilities.

    While acknowledging that some women may face challenges in returning to the workplace, Bhattacharya suggested that broad regulations may not be effective in addressing these issues. Instead, she advocated for tailored solutions and a sensitive approach to accommodate individual circumstances. She highlighted the enthusiasm of many women who are eager to strike a work-life balance and emphasizes the importance of flexibility in facilitating successful career transitions.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
