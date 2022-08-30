Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top Cryptocurrency Exchange Nonfinite Has the Lowest Trading Fee

    Web 3.0 is the next big future in this arena. It registers all the data and content on blockchains, tokenized, or managed and accessed on peer-to-peer distributed networks to democratize the internet.

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Amidst the crypto-war that is taking place between big cryptocurrencies, a user is in constant search of a currency that can generate the highest revenue at the lowest trading fee. Despite many ups and downs in the market, cryptocurrencies have proven to be a great investment over the years.

    What is even more important is the crypto exchange platform. The current platform is Web 2.0 which has enabled massive person-to-person interaction — social, commercial, and political. It is mostly mediated by big companies with ultimate control over these interactions aiming to profit from users through surveillance capitalism which is nothing but the monetization of personal data.

    Web 3.0 is the next big future in this arena. It registers all the data and content on blockchains, tokenized, or managed and accessed on peer-to-peer distributed networks to democratize the internet. This puts power into the hands of content creators and thus takes away control from governments and corporations.

    NonFinite is one such Web3.0 Crypto Exchange for the future. It operates through decentralized protocols, which is impossible to shut down. It is one of the fastest and most powerful hybrid exchanges to date. It offers various services like – instant withdrawal, secure private and hidden networks, and a high liquidity pool. It even supports instant BTC withdrawal & confirmed on the blockchain within 2-3 minutes.

    It even offers the choice of whether a user wants to keep their crypto with NonFinite or in their wallet. It supports multiple kinds of wallets such as - Metamask, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Blockchain.info, bitpay, WalletConnect, Wirex, and SafePal. NonFinite currently supports Trezor, SafePal, and Ledger on the extension. There is currently no hardware wallet support on mobile yet.

    However, the most amazing aspect of NonFinite is its low trading fee compared to other exchanges. It is just 0.07%. The folks at NonFinite claim that it helps their team to provide the best services and maintain their servers. It also enables their High-Speed trading Servers to pull all the best and lowest rates of cryptocurrency to NonFinite users. Currently NonFinite does not directly accept fiat payments, but they do have their own certified OTC partner to support users’ fiat transactions.

    NonFinite has a unique strategy of allowing a total of 10,000 users per year. From time to time, a user cleanup is done. Wherein, users who have not been active for more than 60 days get their account suspended. Once that is done, the 1st attempt re-login link will be sent to the users, a total of 3 attempts then the user’s account will be deleted and a new user is accepted on board. If any amount remains in the user’s account, then before suspension all of the user’s crypto or digital asset is donated to charity. However, this will not affect the users who stored their crypto or digital asset on their own.

    A user’s wallet data is kept private unless the user authorizes their permission to share their account address at NonFinite. All the transactions made using NonFinite are registered on the Ethereum blockchain and hence are publicly available.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

