    Tired of Uber cancelling your trip? Not anymore. Here's why

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    In a major development, Uber said that its drivers would be able to view the passenger's ultimate destination before accepting the ride, in an effort to reduce trip cancellations after the trip has been booked. The decision follows comments from Uber's National Driver Advisory Council, which was established in March 2022 to allow a two-way discussion between Uber and drivers in six major locations to solve significant challenges.

    "To improve transparency and reduce irritation for both customers and drivers, drivers on the Uber platform in India will now be able to see the trip destination before accepting the ride," Uber said in a statement.

    The business stated that it conducted a test research on the subject in May, which provided good results in terms of reduced trip cancellations. "Uber has chosen to eliminate the trip acceptance criterion and has made the unconditional option available in all cities. Uber will continue to monitor driver and passenger input and make improvements as needed," according to the ride-hailing company.

    To make doing business on its platform even easier, Uber has created an OTP-based login that will allow drivers to log in to the app in a hassle-free and simple manner without the need to remember passwords or other credentials. Based on the debate at the second meeting of its driver advisory council, Uber recognised and addressed common challenges experienced by drivers.

    Uber Auto and Moto drivers will now have a Home phone button in their Uber app to call for assistance when necessary. According to the statement, Uber will now send a push message to customers about waiting costs when they book a trip, in response to input from Moto drivers about a lack of understanding about waiting charges.

    Following the first meeting of the Driver Advisory Council, Uber implemented several changes, including a 15% increase in fares to offset the cost of rising fuel prices, a long-distance pick-up fee to compensate drivers who travel a long distance to pick up riders, and a change in payment frequency to all weekdays for drivers to receive online payment transfer, among others.
    The Driver Advisory Council is made up of 37 drivers recruited from six metro areas in a three-part procedure overseen by an Independent Review Board.

