Is Uber looking for potential buyer for the Indian market? Here's what we know

"India is just as crucial to Uber now as it was nine years ago. We serve passengers and drivers in over 100 locations, are aggressively acquiring Indian talent, and are planning for the next decade and beyond," according to a business spokeswoman.

Uber has disputed a report that the cab aggregator plans to abandon the Indian market. It was stated that the corporation held conversations with possible purchasers in order to sell the platform in India and cease operations under its own brand.

According to Bloomberg, the US-based aggregator has been looking at selling options in India but has "halted discussions after IT startup values cratered." An Uber spokeswoman told IANS that the firm never considered leaving India – not even for a minute – and that the allegation is "categorically incorrect."

In the nation, Uber competes with SoftBank-backed Ola. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated in April that the company plans to increase its product offerings and workforce in India.

"We are always expanding our product options for the Indian customer. India has always been an important part of the Uber journey, whether it is cars, motos, high-capacity vehicles, or rentals," he remarked.

Uber plans to increase its engineering talent in India to more than 1,000 individuals, up from 700 now. Nitish Bhushan, Uber India's Director of Central Operations, stated last month that the company is "always aiming to make driving with Uber a feasible and appealing choice for drivers, and the recent increase in pricing would directly enhance their profits per trip."

To alleviate irritation for both clients and drivers, the firm displays travel locations to drivers before they accept the ride.

"At the Uber advisory council meeting, drivers expressed a need for greater payment flexibility. Before the journey begins, we now display drivers the form of payment (cash or online)," according to the firm.

The firm has also implemented a daily pay mechanism for drivers in order to make the cash or online option meaningless. With these improvements, the business says it is emphasising its service quality objectives with drivers, particularly in areas like as cancellation and providing AC rides.