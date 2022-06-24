Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Uber looking for potential buyer for the Indian market? Here's what we know

    "India is just as crucial to Uber now as it was nine years ago. We serve passengers and drivers in over 100 locations, are aggressively acquiring Indian talent, and are planning for the next decade and beyond," according to a business spokeswoman.

    Is Uber looking for potential buyer for the Indian market Here s what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    Uber has disputed a report that the cab aggregator plans to abandon the Indian market. It was stated that the corporation held conversations with possible purchasers in order to sell the platform in India and cease operations under its own brand.

    According to Bloomberg, the US-based aggregator has been looking at selling options in India but has "halted discussions after IT startup values cratered." An Uber spokeswoman told IANS that the firm never considered leaving India – not even for a minute – and that the allegation is "categorically incorrect."

    "India is just as crucial to Uber now as it was nine years ago. We serve passengers and drivers in over 100 locations, are aggressively acquiring Indian talent, and are planning for the next decade and beyond," according to a business spokeswoman.

    Also Read | Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices

    In the nation, Uber competes with SoftBank-backed Ola. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated in April that the company plans to increase its product offerings and workforce in India.

    "We are always expanding our product options for the Indian customer. India has always been an important part of the Uber journey, whether it is cars, motos, high-capacity vehicles, or rentals," he remarked.

    Uber plans to increase its engineering talent in India to more than 1,000 individuals, up from 700 now. Nitish Bhushan, Uber India's Director of Central Operations, stated last month that the company is "always aiming to make driving with Uber a feasible and appealing choice for drivers, and the recent increase in pricing would directly enhance their profits per trip."

    To alleviate irritation for both clients and drivers, the firm displays travel locations to drivers before they accept the ride.

    Also Read | Govt warns cab services like Ola, Uber; says resolve customer issues or face action

    "At the Uber advisory council meeting, drivers expressed a need for greater payment flexibility. Before the journey begins, we now display drivers the form of payment (cash or online)," according to the firm.

    The firm has also implemented a daily pay mechanism for drivers in order to make the cash or online option meaningless. With these improvements, the business says it is emphasising its service quality objectives with drivers, particularly in areas like as cancellation and providing AC rides.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Government employee's dearness allowance likely to hike in July, Minimum wage to rise up to Rs 26,000 - adt

    Government employee's dearness allowance likely to hike in July, Minimum wage to rise up to Rs 26,000

    FIREPIN Token (FRPN) launches in 5 days as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experience 10% surges-snt

    FIREPIN Token (FRPN) launches in 5 days as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experience 10% surges

    How Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) Impact The Gamefi Industry Along with Enjin (ENJ)?-snt

    How Will Xchange Monster (MXCH) Impact The Gamefi Industry Along with Enjin (ENJ)?

    Google agrees to pay for Wikipedia content service details inside gcw

    Google agrees to pay for Wikipedia content service

    Facebook Pay rebranded as Meta Pay hopes to be metaverse s digital wallet gcw

    Facebook Pay rebranded as Meta Pay, hopes to be metaverse's digital wallet

    Recent Stories

    Government employee's dearness allowance likely to hike in July, Minimum wage to rise up to Rs 26,000 - adt

    Government employee's dearness allowance likely to hike in July, Minimum wage to rise up to Rs 26,000

    Maha Aghadi Mutiny Uddhav Thackeray camp is demoralised Eknath Shinde Sena MLA

    Maha Mutiny: 'Uddhav camp is demoralised; they are not aggressive'

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed La Pulga-ayh

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Here's why he's nicknamed 'La Pulga'

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer hailed as winner drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon