Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name 'UberX Share'; Details here

    According to a press statement, UberX Share is now available in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Portland, and Pittsburgh. Uber intends to add more cities later this summer.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Uber is bringing back a function that lets consumers in major US cities to pay lesser rates in return for sharing trips with strangers. The launch of the "UberX Share" function — a rebranding of the formerly known as "Uber Pool" option — comes more than two years after Uber and Lyft banned shared trips during the coronavirus epidemic in March 2020.

    Riders around the country are feeling the pinch as ride-share costs continue to rise. The shared trips function is marketed by Uber as a means for clients to save money. Riders who choose UberX Share will receive an undetermined "upfront discount," as well as up to 20% off the total fee if they are matched with another rider during the journey, according to the firm.

    The business also stated that it will only match riders who are travelling in the same direction and that riders will arrive at their destinations no later than eight minutes after a regular Uber journey.

    The key distinction between Uber's carpool service and the test programme is a softer stance on some COVID-19 safeguards. Unlike Uber Pool, which allows users to request up to two seats in a car, UberX Share can only be utilised by one person at a time. If you're going with buddies, the business recommends UberX or UberXL.

    Additionally, the mask requirement has been amended to "optional but advised for all riders and drivers," with exemptions for local legislation.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
