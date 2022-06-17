Taking a tour through the achievements of trading educator Md. Nasir

Taking into account his achievements as a trader, Nasir earned a profit of 2.4 crores in a single day on the stock market. That is a whopping amount, isn't it?

The name Mohammad Nasir Ansari is on everyone's tongue. His rollercoaster journey has now become the talk of the town. But what has made him rise to such a level of fame? Therefore, we are today putting up all of Nasir's achievements to date. After all, it is always your feats by which people remember your name. Isn't it?

Md. Nasir was always a bright student and, even in trading, he was very fond of thinking of new methods to survive in the market and make profits. And after several downfalls, when Nasir finally started to make profits, he became a pro. Taking into account his achievements as a trader, Nasir earned a profit of 2.4 crores in a single day on the stock market. That is a whopping amount, isn't it?

Speaking of this achievement, Md. Nasir says, "I cannot express how it feels to attain something this big. After seeing losses and feeling so low numerous times, no doubt I became very disappointed. But I always believed in myself." We are convinced that this is a man who has an unwavering dedication and has worked with passion.

Being the son of a rickshaw puller, Nasir never thought of earning this much. He says, "I never thought that I would reach such a stage in my life where I would earn so much money. I have come from a background where the daily wages were less than 50 rupees, and now I feel delighted that my knowledge and experience of trading are taking me to new heights of success."

Md. Nasir is also a trading educator who has proved a guiding light for numerous budding traders. He runs a YouTube channel called Baap of Chart. Through this, he reaches lakhs of people and trains them through his understanding and experience of trading. Nasir's channel has 100k subscribers! We hope that he keeps achieving more success.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content