Ahead of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Mumbai on Sept 9-10, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the key outcomes of the Finance Track. The Mumbai meeting precedes the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed key outcomes of the BRICS Finance Track with preparations underway for the final meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to be held in Mumbai on September 9-10. .

Sitharaman chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Economic Affairs to take stock of the Finance Track ahead of the meeting, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X. The Mumbai meeting will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors of BRICS member countries and comes just days ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

“Following the successful meeting of Ministers and Governors in Jaipur last month, preparations are now underway for the Mumbai meeting,” the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry said the Finance Track is being taken forward under India’s BRICS Chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Finance Track Discussions Under India's Chairship

The upcoming meeting follows the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held in Jaipur in August. Finance Minister Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra had participated in the deliberations.

During the Finance Track engagements under India’s chairship, BRICS countries have discussed issues relating to the global economy and financial cooperation. The Jaipur meeting also included discussions around the role of the New Development Bank in mobilising private capital in member countries.

Speaking at a seminar on the sidelines of the Jaipur meeting on August 12, Sitharaman had said, “BRICS economies represent major growth engines of the global economy, and face common structural constraints in mobilising private capital at scale.”

The Mumbai meeting will be among the final high-level engagements ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India will host in New Delhi on September 12-13. The Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital as India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026. (ANI)