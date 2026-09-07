AB InBev India has invested Rs 200 crore (USD 20 million) in a new manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The new plant aims to strengthen the brewer's manufacturing and supply capabilities across key markets in North India.

Strategic Investment and Bilateral Ties

AB InBev India has invested around Rs 200 crore (USD 20 million) in opening a new manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, as the brewer looks to strengthen its manufacturing footprint and supply capabilities across North India.

AB InBev India, one of the leading brewers in the country, participated in a high-level business dialogue on India's growth journey and investment landscape alongside the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever during his recent visit to India. The investment strengthens the company's manufacturing footprint in North India and reinforces its confidence in the country's long-term growth potential, the firm said in a press release.

The company said its participation in the India-Belgium business dialogue also highlighted the growing economic relationship between the two countries and AB InBev India's position as a company with Belgian roots and a long-standing presence in the country.

The new facility, Rochees Breweries Limited (RBL), commenced operations in July 2026 and is expected to serve markets across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and other key regions. The company said the plant will enhance regional supply capabilities while contributing to local economic activity through employment generation and support for the broader manufacturing ecosystem.

Commitment to India's Growth Story

Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India, said the company remained committed to India's growth and that the Rajasthan investment reflected its long-term confidence in the country's future.

“It was a privilege to join the discussions with our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister H.E. Bart De Wever at an important moment for the India-Belgium partnership,” Sharma said. “India continues to be one of the most exciting growth markets in the world, and we remain deeply committed to being part of its growth story,” he added.

Advanced Manufacturing and Long-Term Vision

The Neemrana brewery is equipped with modern brewing technology and production systems and has been designed to support scalable operations, operational efficiency and high-quality manufacturing standards. Its location is expected to help the company improve its ability to serve consumers across key North Indian markets.

The latest investment builds on AB InBev India's broader capital commitment to the country. Since 2016, the company said it has invested more than USD 1.5 billion in India, with investments focused on expanding local manufacturing, strengthening supply chains and building capabilities.

With the Neemrana facility now operational, the brewer is seeking to expand its regional manufacturing and distribution capabilities while supporting its longer-term growth plans in the Indian market. (ANI)