National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) signed a pact with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) for its smelter expansion in Odisha. EGA will provide its DX+ Ultra technology for the 0.5 MTPA brownfield project, aiming to boost NALCO's capacity.

State-owned National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has signed a technology licensing agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) for its proposed 0.5 million tonnes per annum brownfield smelter expansion at Anugola in Odisha.

Technology and Expansion Details

Under the agreement signed in Dubai, EGA will provide NALCO with its DX+ Ultra aluminium smelting technology for the expansion project, according to a company press release. The agreement covers the technology licence, know-how, designs and technical information required for implementing the smelting technology. EGA will also provide technical support during different stages of the project.

The proposed brownfield expansion will add about 0.5 million tonnes per annum of aluminium production capacity at NALCO’s Anugola smelter. Once the additional capacity is added, the company expects its overall aluminium production capacity to move towards about 1 million tonnes per annum.

NALCO said the DX+ Ultra technology is designed to support higher productivity and improve energy performance. The company expects its use to help optimise capital and operating costs at the expanded smelter.

Strengthening India’s Aluminium Ecosystem

NALCO Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh said the technology would support the company’s expansion plans. “The adoption of an advanced and efficient technology for NALCO’s smelter expansion will not only support the company’s growth and expansion plans but will also strengthen India’s aluminium ecosystem,” Singh said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Singh and EGA Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser Bin Kalban.

NALCO said the technology partnership forms part of its ongoing expansion programme. (ANI)