Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Retail inflation slips to 4.7% in April from 5.66% in March, touches 18-month low

    Latest government data estimates April 2023 CPI inflation at 4.7%—an 18-month low—due to a favourable base. March inflation figure was revised lower to 5.6%.

    Retail inflation slips to 4 7 per cent in April from 5 66 pc in March touches 18 month low gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    The government on Friday informed that the retail inflation in the country has slipped to 4.7 per cent in April from 5.66 per cent in March. Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation stayed below the RBI's comfort level of 6% for the second consecutive month.

    Retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.66% in March 2023 and 7.79% in the same month last year. The rate of retail inflation in April was the lowest since it was 4.48 percent in October 2021.

    The National Statistical Office reports that the inflation rate for food was 3.84 percent in April as opposed to 4.79 percent in March and 8.31 percent in the same month last year.

    Also Read | Nearly 24 top importers across India found evading Rs 11,000 crore IGST: Report

    Retail inflation increased from 5.7% in December 2022 to 6.4% in February 2023 as a result of rising cereal, milk, and fruit costs as well as a slower deflation of vegetable prices. The Reserve Bank of India forecasts CPI inflation of 5.2% for FY2023–24, with 5.1% in Q1, 5.4% in Q2, 5.4% in Q3, and 5.2% in Q4, and risks are evenly distributed.

    The April CPI index for cereals and goods, eggs, and edible oils was lower compared to March, indicating a decrease in price for each of these categories in April. Other CPI index categories, including food and drink, clothing, household goods and services, health, transportation and communication, education, and personal care and effects, increased in April compared to March.
     

    No salary hike for Microsoft employees this year, announces CEO Satya Nadella

    Last Updated May 12, 2023, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nearly 24 top importers across India found evading Rs 11,000 crore IGST: Report AJR

    Nearly 24 top importers across India found evading Rs 11,000 crore IGST: Report

    Government may tax Netflix on the income earned in India Report gcw

    Government may tax Netflix on the income earned in India: Report

    Who is Linda Yaccarino the woman likely to be new Twitter CEO replace Elon Musk gcw

    Who is Linda Yaccarino, the woman likely to be new Twitter CEO?

    Xiaomi is struggling in India's smartphone today; Here's why

    Xiaomi is struggling in India's smartphone market today; Here's why

    No salary hike for Microsoft employees this year announces CEO Satya Nadella in an email gcw

    No salary hike for Microsoft employees this year, announces CEO Satya Nadella

    Recent Stories

    4 vital things to know before updating your summer wardrobe (ARB)

    4 vital things to know before updating your summer wardrobe

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt MSW

    Netizens uproar over Deepika and Ranveer's lip kiss, calling it cringe and a PR stunt

    Here are 7 health benefits of Chia seeds, check them out ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of Chia seeds, check them out

    Abdu Rozik in trouble Mumbai Police files complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant-report RBA

    Abdu Rozik in trouble: Mumbai Police files complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant-report

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli finds 'balance in nature' as RCB star rocks all-white look at Mumbai airport (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli finds 'balance in nature' as RCB star rocks all-white look at Mumbai airport (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon