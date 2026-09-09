Reliance Digital celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with festive offers, including instant discounts of up to ₹26,000 on leading bank cards and an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 on gadgets, available at its stores and online.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when homes across India open their doors to new beginnings, guided by the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. It's a season of hope, togetherness and fresh starts & and for many families, that often means welcoming something new into the home.

Festive Offers on Electronics

Celebrate the festivities with discounts of up to ₹26,000 on leading bank cards and exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 across Reliance Digital and MyJio stores.

As the festivities begin, Reliance Digital wishes everyone a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with warmth, prosperity, and the blessings of new beginnings.

This year, Reliance Digital, India's largest consumer electronics retailer invites people to celebrate the spirit of the festival with best offers.

Whether it's upgrading an old device or bringing home a long-awaited gadget, the brand is making the moment a little sweeter with instant discounts of up to ₹26,000 on leading bank cards, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 (over and above the value of an old device).

The offers are available across Reliance Digital & MyJio stores. People can also shop online at www.reliancedigital.in or www.jiomart.com.

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all.

With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle.

The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product.

Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store, shop online at www.reliancedigital.in or www.jiomart.com.

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