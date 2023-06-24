Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi lands in Cairo for maiden State visit, first bilateral visit by Indian PM since 1997

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening landed in Egypt for his two-day visit to the country. Arriving for the first time in Cairo since he assumed the top job, Modi will be the first Indian PM to embark upon an official bilateral visit to the country since 1997. 

    PM Modi lands in Cairo for maiden State visit will hold bilateral talks first visit since 1997 know details of trip gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo for a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to 25 as part of his two-nation trip. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, issued the invitation to Modi in January when the Indian prime minister attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as the principal guest. As prime minister, Modi will be travelling to Egypt for the first time.

    This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Egypt since 1997. The Prime Minister has a busy schedule during his day's visit to Egypt. At roughly 8.40 p.m., there will be a roundtable discussion with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. PM Modi will engage with the Indian community after the discussion. After meeting with Egypt's grand mufti at around 10.20 p.m. (IST), Prime Minister Modi will engage in discussion with prominent Egyptian intellectuals.

    Also Read | Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations

    During his first trip to Egypt this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also stop at the Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community. At roughly 1 p.m. (IST) on Sunday, he will go to the mosque. The Bora community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.

    At about 2:00 p.m., he will then visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War 1. This memorial was built by the Commonwealth, although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian troops who lost their lives in different First World War conflicts in Egypt.

    The two leaders will sign the memorandum of understanding after a meeting with the Egyptian president. A joint press conference may also be held at 5:30 pm. 

    Also Read | PM Modi makes big announcement for H1B visa holders in Address to Indian Diaspora

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Certificate forgery case: Court grants bail to accused and former SFI leader K Vidya anr

    Certificate forgery case: Court grants bail to accused and former SFI leader K Vidya

    Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations anr

    Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations

    3 Karnataka police officers suspended after being caught partying in car vkp

    3 Karnataka police officers suspended after being caught partying in car

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students anr

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place' vkp

    Karnataka minister invites Tesla to invest, calls state as an 'ideal place'

    Recent Stories

    All you need to know about USA's Major League Cricket osf

    All you need to know about USA's Major League Cricket

    Tholi Prema Pawan Kalyan 1998 film re-release trailer hitting theatres soon DETAILS here

    Tholi Prema: Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 film re-release trailer; hitting theatres soon DETAILS here

    WhatsApp update How to set duration for pinning texts gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can set duration to pinning texts soon

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations osf

    Stefanos Tsitsipas clarifies comments about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 after racism accusations

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon