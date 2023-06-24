PM Modi lands in Cairo for maiden State visit, first bilateral visit by Indian PM since 1997

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening landed in Egypt for his two-day visit to the country. Arriving for the first time in Cairo since he assumed the top job, Modi will be the first Indian PM to embark upon an official bilateral visit to the country since 1997.

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Egypt since 1997. The Prime Minister has a busy schedule during his day's visit to Egypt. At roughly 8.40 p.m., there will be a roundtable discussion with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. PM Modi will engage with the Indian community after the discussion. After meeting with Egypt's grand mufti at around 10.20 p.m. (IST), Prime Minister Modi will engage in discussion with prominent Egyptian intellectuals.

During his first trip to Egypt this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also stop at the Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community. At roughly 1 p.m. (IST) on Sunday, he will go to the mosque. The Bora community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.

At about 2:00 p.m., he will then visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War 1. This memorial was built by the Commonwealth, although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian troops who lost their lives in different First World War conflicts in Egypt.

The two leaders will sign the memorandum of understanding after a meeting with the Egyptian president. A joint press conference may also be held at 5:30 pm.

