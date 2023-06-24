Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Low pressure in Bay of Bengal; Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall in next three days

    Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall due to a formation of Cyclonic Circulation in the Bay of Bengal.  A yellow alert has been sounded in several districts till June 27.

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 9:05 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department said that a formation of Cyclonic Circulation has been detected in the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to become a low pressure in the next 24 hours. The weather in the state may begin to improve tomorrow due to a low-pressure system that will develop over the North West Bay of Bengal. Fishing is still prohibited throughout the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

    The Central Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the state could experience isolated heavy rainfall over the course of the next three days.

    Additionally, the weather service has issued a yellow alert for several districts starting tomorrow and lasting until July 27.

    Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts have been placed under a yellow alert tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued in Ernakulam and Kannur districts on June 26 and in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts on June 27.

    There has been a significant decrease in rainfall even weeks after the Kerala Monsoon's predicted arrival. According to meteorological experts, the amount of rainfall during the monsoon season has decreased by 65% up to this point. The district of Wayanad saw a decline of 81%. In Idukki, the percentage is 73%. The district of Kasaragod, which experiences the highest monsoon rains, has received 74% less rain so far.

    The meteorological department has issued a warning that, despite a yellow alert being predicted for the Idukki district on July 27, it may rain in a manner resembling an orange alert. 

