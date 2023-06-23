Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 23 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 23 June: In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72, while diesel in the National Capital is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre on Friday. Check cost per litre in your city

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Friday, June 23 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.

    Except for a few states, the cost of fuel and diesel has remained unchanged today. In Rajasthan, the price of petrol has increased by 73 paisa and the price of diesel by 66 paisa. In tandem, the cost of fuel and diesel in Uttar Pradesh has decreased by 43 paisa. Additionally, the cost of fuel and diesel has decreased by 26 paisa in Jharkhand. In Maharashtra and J&K, fuel prices have decreased as well.

    Delhi:
    Petrol: Rs 96.72
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai:
    Petrol: Rs 106.31
    Diesel at Rs 94.27

    Kolkata:
    Petrol: Rs 106.03
    Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

    Chennai:
    Petrol: Rs 102.63
    Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

    Bengaluru: 
    Petrol: Rs 101.94 
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

    The daily revision of the price of petrol and diesel by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), is done in accordance with international benchmark prices and exchange rates.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 8:36 AM IST
