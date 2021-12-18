  • Facebook
    Petrol, Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

    Petrol and diesel prices last saw a change on Diwali. Ever since then, oil marketing companies have refrained from revising the fuel rates.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 9:32 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices last saw a change on Diwali. Ever since then, oil marketing companies have refrained from revising the fuel rates. This is despite the fact that crude oil prices have continued to fluctuate in the international market. As of 8.30 am on Saturday, the rate of WTI crude oil is $70.86 per barrel, while the price of Brent crude oil is $73.52 per barrel. 

    Normally, oil marketing companies fix prices based on price movements in the international market. Having said that, the three OMCs -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- did not pass on the benefit to consumers when the prices of crude oil came tumbling recently. However, fuel prices vary across the country due to the Value Added Tax levied by each state.

    Meanwhile, let us see how much the fuel costs across the country: 

    Mumbai 
    Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

    Bhopal  
    Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
    Diesel: 90.87 per litre

    Patna  
    Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

    Kolkata  
    Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

    Guwahati
    Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

    Lucknow
    Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

    Gandhinagar
    Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

    Thiruvananthapuram
    Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

    Chennai  
    Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

    Bengaluru  
    Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

    Noida  
    Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

    Chandigarh  
    Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

    Port Blair
    Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 9:32 AM IST
