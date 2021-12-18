Petrol, Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices last saw a change on Diwali. Ever since then, oil marketing companies have refrained from revising the fuel rates.

Petrol and diesel prices last saw a change on Diwali. Ever since then, oil marketing companies have refrained from revising the fuel rates. This is despite the fact that crude oil prices have continued to fluctuate in the international market. As of 8.30 am on Saturday, the rate of WTI crude oil is $70.86 per barrel, while the price of Brent crude oil is $73.52 per barrel.

Normally, oil marketing companies fix prices based on price movements in the international market. Having said that, the three OMCs -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- did not pass on the benefit to consumers when the prices of crude oil came tumbling recently. However, fuel prices vary across the country due to the Value Added Tax levied by each state.

Meanwhile, let us see how much the fuel costs across the country:

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel: 90.87 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre

Port Blair

Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre

Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre

