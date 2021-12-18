Petrol, Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged
Petrol and diesel prices last saw a change on Diwali. Ever since then, oil marketing companies have refrained from revising the fuel rates.
Petrol and diesel prices last saw a change on Diwali. Ever since then, oil marketing companies have refrained from revising the fuel rates. This is despite the fact that crude oil prices have continued to fluctuate in the international market. As of 8.30 am on Saturday, the rate of WTI crude oil is $70.86 per barrel, while the price of Brent crude oil is $73.52 per barrel.
Normally, oil marketing companies fix prices based on price movements in the international market. Having said that, the three OMCs -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- did not pass on the benefit to consumers when the prices of crude oil came tumbling recently. However, fuel prices vary across the country due to the Value Added Tax levied by each state.
Meanwhile, let us see how much the fuel costs across the country:
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.14 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel: 90.87 per litre
Patna
Petrol: Rs 105.92 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.09 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.79 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.47 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel: Rs 91.43 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 85.01 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 95.51 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.01 per litre
Chandigarh
Petrol: Rs 94.98 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.89 per litre
Port Blair
Petrol: Rs 82.96 per litre
Diesel: Rs 77.13 per litre
