Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

    Stay informed about the everyday shifts in petrol and diesel prices, as Oil Marketing Companies synchronize these rates with global benchmarks and foreign exchange rates. Both petrol and diesel prices undergo revisions each day at 6 am, reflecting the dynamic nature of these market fluctuations.

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday (August 9) have exhibited a mixed pattern across various cities in the country. While some cities have experienced a decrease in prices, others have witnessed an increase. In terms of crude oil, a slight reduction is evident today after a series of continuous hikes.

    The price of Brent Crude Oil has seen a marginal decline of 0.15 percent, reaching $86.04 per barrel. Similarly, the price of WTI Crude Oil has dipped by 0.19 percent, with a current trading value of $82.76 per barrel.

    Among the four major metropolitan areas, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. However, Chennai has witnessed an increase in both petrol and diesel costs. The current rates in Chennai stand at Rs 102.74 and Rs 94.33 per liter for petrol and diesel, respectively, reflecting an increase of 11 paise for petrol and 9 paise for diesel.

    In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per liter. Mumbai is offering petrol at Rs 106.31 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.27 per liter. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 106.03 per liter, and diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

    Noida:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.92
    Diesel price: Rs 90.08

    Gorakhpur:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.53
    Diesel price: Rs 89.72

    Ajmer:
    Petrol price: Rs 108.58
    Diesel price: Rs 93.81

    Amritsar:
    Petrol price: Rs 98.68
    Diesel price: Rs 88.99

    Agra:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.30
    Diesel price: Rs 89.47

    Ahmedabad:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.89
    Diesel price: Rs 92.66

    Gurugram:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.97
    Diesel price: Rs 89.84

    Lucknow:
    Petrol price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel price: Rs 89.76

    Oil companies offer customers the convenience of checking petrol and diesel prices specific to various states and cities. To avail this service from HPCL, customers can send an SMS to 9222201122, typing HPPRICE <dealer code>. Similarly, Indian Oil customers can send RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, while BPCL customers need to send <dealer code> to 9223112222. Within a short span of time, you will receive the most up-to-date rate information on your mobile device. This simple and efficient method allows individuals to stay informed about the latest fuel prices in their respective regions.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Pavithra Nagaraj whose AI-powered edtech startup prepares Gen-Z for dream jobs

    Meet Pavithra Nagaraj whose startup prepares Gen-Z for dream jobs

    ndian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    Indian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    I ride therefore I am Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty last post leaves netizens teary eyed gcw

    'I ride, therefore I am': Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's last post leaves netizens teary-eyed

    Independence Day 2023 India, the economic powerhouse, marches forward

    Special: India, the economic powerhouse, marches forward

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Rajinikanth Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details RBA

    Rajinikanth's Jailer surpasses Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings; read details

    Kerala news live august 09 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Govt to move resolution in Assembly today to rename state as 'Keralam'

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch ADC EIA

    Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 7 best films of actor to watch

    Hydration to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Apricots ATG EAI

    Hydration to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Apricots

    Hansika Motwani's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about her MSW

    Hansika Motwani's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about her

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon