Petrol and diesel price today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Stay informed about the everyday shifts in petrol and diesel prices, as Oil Marketing Companies synchronize these rates with global benchmarks and foreign exchange rates. Both petrol and diesel prices undergo revisions each day at 6 am, reflecting the dynamic nature of these market fluctuations.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday (August 9) have exhibited a mixed pattern across various cities in the country. While some cities have experienced a decrease in prices, others have witnessed an increase. In terms of crude oil, a slight reduction is evident today after a series of continuous hikes.

The price of Brent Crude Oil has seen a marginal decline of 0.15 percent, reaching $86.04 per barrel. Similarly, the price of WTI Crude Oil has dipped by 0.19 percent, with a current trading value of $82.76 per barrel.

Among the four major metropolitan areas, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. However, Chennai has witnessed an increase in both petrol and diesel costs. The current rates in Chennai stand at Rs 102.74 and Rs 94.33 per liter for petrol and diesel, respectively, reflecting an increase of 11 paise for petrol and 9 paise for diesel.

In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per liter. Mumbai is offering petrol at Rs 106.31 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.27 per liter. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 106.03 per liter, and diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

Noida:

Petrol price: Rs 96.92

Diesel price: Rs 90.08

Gorakhpur:

Petrol price: Rs 96.53

Diesel price: Rs 89.72

Ajmer:

Petrol price: Rs 108.58

Diesel price: Rs 93.81

Amritsar:

Petrol price: Rs 98.68

Diesel price: Rs 88.99

Agra:

Petrol price: Rs 96.30

Diesel price: Rs 89.47

Ahmedabad:

Petrol price: Rs 96.89

Diesel price: Rs 92.66

Gurugram:

Petrol price: Rs 96.97

Diesel price: Rs 89.84

Lucknow:

Petrol price: Rs 96.57

Diesel price: Rs 89.76

Oil companies offer customers the convenience of checking petrol and diesel prices specific to various states and cities. To avail this service from HPCL, customers can send an SMS to 9222201122, typing HPPRICE <dealer code>. Similarly, Indian Oil customers can send RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, while BPCL customers need to send <dealer code> to 9223112222. Within a short span of time, you will receive the most up-to-date rate information on your mobile device. This simple and efficient method allows individuals to stay informed about the latest fuel prices in their respective regions.