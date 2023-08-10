Petrol and diesel price today, August 10: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

Keep yourself updated on the daily changes in petrol and diesel costs, as Oil Marketing Companies align these prices with international benchmarks and currency exchange rates. Both petrol and diesel rates are subject to adjustments every day at 6 am, illustrating the fluidity of these market oscillations.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday (August 10) remained constant in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. While both petrol and diesel rates have maintained stability over the past few months, daily price fluctuations are evident within individual cities.

The most recent nationwide alteration in fuel prices occurred on May 21 of the preceding year. During this time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Following this central government excise duty cut in May 2022, certain states have also adjusted VAT rates on fuels.

Presently, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is retailed at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol commands a higher rate of Rs 106.31 per liter, accompanied by diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol holds a price tag of Rs 106.31 per liter, and diesel is valued at Rs 92.76 per liter.

Here's a look at fuel prices in other cities:

Bengaluru:

Petrol rate: Rs 101.94

Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh:

Petrol rate: Rs 98.65

Diesel rate: Rs 88.95

Chennai:

Petrol rate: Rs 102.63

Diesel rate: Rs 94.24

Gurugram:

Petrol rate: Rs 97.04

Diesel rate: Rs 89.91

Kolkata:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.03

Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

Lucknow:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.57

Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

Mumbai:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.31

Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

New Delhi:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.72

Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

Noida:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.65

Diesel rate: Rs 89.82