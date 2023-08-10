Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 10: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

    Keep yourself updated on the daily changes in petrol and diesel costs, as Oil Marketing Companies align these prices with international benchmarks and currency exchange rates. Both petrol and diesel rates are subject to adjustments every day at 6 am, illustrating the fluidity of these market oscillations.

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 10: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday (August 10) remained constant in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. While both petrol and diesel rates have maintained stability over the past few months, daily price fluctuations are evident within individual cities.

    The most recent nationwide alteration in fuel prices occurred on May 21 of the preceding year. During this time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Following this central government excise duty cut in May 2022, certain states have also adjusted VAT rates on fuels.

    Presently, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is retailed at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol commands a higher rate of Rs 106.31 per liter, accompanied by diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol holds a price tag of Rs 106.31 per liter, and diesel is valued at Rs 92.76 per liter.

    Here's a look at fuel prices in other cities:

    Bengaluru:
    Petrol rate: Rs 101.94
    Diesel rate: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh:
    Petrol rate: Rs 98.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 88.95

    Chennai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 102.63
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.24

    Gurugram:
    Petrol rate: Rs 97.04
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.91

    Kolkata:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.03
    Diesel rate: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.57
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.76

    Mumbai:
    Petrol rate: Rs 106.31
    Diesel rate: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.72
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.62

    Noida:
    Petrol rate: Rs 96.65
    Diesel rate: Rs 89.82

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Greenhouse to Alemane: Organic jaggery for sustainable future vkp

    Greenhouse to Alemane: Organic jaggery for sustainable future

    From rags to riches: How bees turned Madhukeshwar's life around vkp

    From rags to riches: How bees turned Madhukeshwar’s life around

    Avoid pitfall: False deductions, bogus rent receipts in ITR filing may attract severe penalties AJR

    Avoid pitfall: False deductions, bogus rent receipts in ITR filing may attract severe penalties

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH snt

    Real or AI-generated? Elon Musk responds to his doppelganger's hilarious boxing video - WATCH

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 9: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live Aug 10 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Tanur custodial death case handed over to CBI

    Jailer Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say RBA

    Jailer: Is Rajinikanth's film set to take over Indian box office? Here's what experts say

    Jailer Review: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS RBA

    Jailer REVIEW: Will Rajinikanth as 'Muthuvel Pandiyan' win fans' hearts? Read THIS

    Gir to Kuno: 5 national parks which are home to Lions in India ATG

    Gir to Kuno: 5 national parks which are home to Lions in India

    Dreamcatchers Enhance your bedroom with alluring handmade willow hoop ADC EIA

    Dreamcatchers: Enhance your bedroom with alluring handmade willow hoop

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon