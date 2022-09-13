Outstanding Cryptocurrencies to Consider During the Bear Market- Chainlink, Monero, and Big Eyes 

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized blockchain abstraction layer that enables globally connected smart contracts. It was introduced in 2017 and is an ERC-20 native token.

Big Eyes (BIG), like Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XMR), has the potential to succeed once it debuts. The ongoing expansion of the cryptocurrency market is allowing more crypto ventures to emerge amid the current crypto winter. Crypto enthusiasts continue searching for the best cryptocurrencies to buy as new ones enter the market. Big Eyes (BIG) is one such cryptocurrency that has demonstrated significant promise and is generating conversation.

Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XMR) are two cryptocurrencies that continue to be fierce rivals in the market, setting the standard for newcomers like Big Eyes (BIG) to follow.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is currently ranked fifth on CoinMarketCap's list of the top DeFi tokens by market cap. Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized blockchain abstraction layer that enables globally connected smart contracts. It was introduced in 2017 and is an ERC-20 native token. Chainlink (LINK) promotes the safe connection of external data feeds, APIs, and payment methods and systems, as well as smart contract APIs.

Users can connect to a network through Chainlink (LINK), which enables the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts. It has many trustworthy partners and is a significant player in the data processing industry.

Another feature of Chainlink (LINK) that contributes to its profitability is staking. Staking is currently a part of the roadmap for 2022 for Chainlink (LINK), which will be accessible to holders. Holders of Chainlink (LINK) tokens will receive long-term benefits for participating in ecosystem governance and supporting network security by staking their tokens.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) is another leading cryptocurrency renowned for its anonymity and interchangeability. It uses a distributed architecture and specific cutting-edge encryption methods to mask transactions. Users can conceal any aspect of their transactions, including their name, the sum of money exchanged, and further details about the other party.

Beyond 2022, there is a significant possibility that Monero (XMR) will keep rising. Most cryptocurrency analysts believe that the price of Monero (XMR) will increase based on the fundamentals and the coin's prior gains. With its sound technology, sizable market capitalization, and favorable dynamics in the cryptocurrency market, XMR has a high chance of becoming one of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies. You can avoid paying fees associated with wire transfers, check clearing, multi-day holds, and fraudulent chargebacks by using Monero (XMR). This technology will soon be used to play games on slot machines and other gaming devices.

Big Eyes (BIG)

The future meme token, Big Eyes (BIG), aims to increase the profitability of the DeFi business by attracting wealth to DeFi.

By expanding beyond the usual idea of meme tokens and incorporating additional aspects of cryptocurrency, such as NFTs, Big Eyes (BIG) aims to revolutionize the meme coin industry. The token will enforce swift reactions, just like cats, which are one of man's best friends.

Big Eyes (BIG) commits to evolution and is open to changes that will benefit the community. Big Eyes (BIG) is an intriguing project for several reasons, one of which is that it ensures an ecosystem where the user comes first. Most people don't try Crypto because of its complexity. Because the platform values plain language explanations, this is not the case with Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The forum will provide the topics and courses you need to understand and master the main ideas fully.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promotes the adoption of NFTs and even states its stance on participating in competitions and out-competing other projects of a similar nature. So, NFTs won't vanish with the introduction of the Metaverse. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a distinct objective to deploy and grow over time, unlike many other currencies.

For more information about Big Eyes (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This is a featured content