Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry: Report

    The global chip industry is currently dominated by just a few firms, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and US-based NVIDIA.

    OpenAI chief Sam Altman to raise trillions of dollars to reshape semiconductor industry Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has spoken with possible investors, including the government of the United Arab Emirates, in an effort to raise trillions of dollars to transform the global semiconductor market, according to a Wall Street Journal story published on Thursday.

    According to reports, Altman is trying to find solutions for some of the largest problems facing the quickly developing artificial intelligence industry, such as the lack of costly computer processors required to run large-language models like OpenAI's ChatGPT. 

    A few group of companies, led by the US-based NVIDIA and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), presently control the majority of the worldwide chip market. 

    Many nations have announced intentions to boost local chip manufacture, but the financial assistance they have provided is small compared to the enormous amounts of money that Altman is allegedly negotiating with investors. 

    The Journal calculated that completing Altman's vision may cost up to $7 trillion.  This is almost one trillion dollars greater than the combined market capitalization of Apple and Microsoft, the two biggest publicly traded corporations in the world. 

    The Journal was informed by an OpenAI representative that the business has had "productive discussions about increasing global infrastructure and supply chains for chips, energy, and data centers."

    "We will keep the US government informed given the importance to national priorities," they continued. According to the Journal, Altman has met with TSMC personnel, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and senior government officials from the United Arab Emirates. 

    Following the much-publicized launch of ChatGPT, Altman's fortunes took a turn for the worst in the last several months.  In November, he was momentarily dismissed from the AI company, but when investors and employees protested, he was brought back a few days later. 

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    PhonePe downloads see a surge amid Paytm scrutiny

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96317point65 crore

    Union Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    Modi Govt's 'White Paper' reflects on India THEN and NOW

    White Paper Decoded: How IMF, World Bank perceptions about India changed after Modi govt took over

    White Paper Decoded: How IMF, World Bank perceptions about India changed after Modi govt took over

    LIC shares surge 9% post PM Modi's endorsement; overtakes ICICI Bank to rank 4th in market size snt

    LIC shares surge 9% post PM Modi's endorsement; overtakes ICICI Bank to rank 4th in market size

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Veena Vijayan trying to obstruct SFIO probe in 'monthly payment' case, says BJP rkn

    Kerala: Veena Vijayan trying to obstruct SFIO probe in 'monthly payment' case, says BJP

    Tension grips UP's Bareilly as Tauqeer Raza calls for 'jail bharo' against prayers inside Gyanvapi mosque snt

    Tension grips UP's Bareilly as Tauqeer Raza calls for 'jail bharo' against prayers inside Gyanvapi mosque

    Premalu Review: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's movie worth your time; Check rkn

    Premalu Review: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's movie worth your time; Check

    Dil jeet liya RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary after PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh gcw

    'Dil jeet liya...': RLD leader after PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh

    Bengaluru Metro: Service along Purple Line will be partially suspended for two hours on 11th Feb; Read more vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Service along Purple Line will be partially suspended for two hours on 11th Feb; Read more

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon