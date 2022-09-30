Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. modernizes hospital wards to support the community in Ernakulam

    A Muthoottu Mini CSR initiative, upgradation of male and female medical wards at General Hospital, Ernakulam, was inaugurated by Sri. Hibi Eden, H'ble Member of Parliament.

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. modernizes hospital wards to support the community in Ernakulam-snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd, one of India's major NBFCs in association with Rotary Cochin Midtown Club, lends its helping hand to ease the problems encountered by the general public and the needy of the community by renovating the male and female medical wards at General Hospital, Ernakulam. 

    A Muthoottu Mini CSR initiative, upgradation of male and female medical wards at General Hospital, Ernakulam, was inaugurated by Sri. Hibi Eden, H'ble Member of Parliament, in the presence of Sri. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd, Rotary Dist. Governor, Sri. Rajmohan Nair, Sri.PE Mathai, CEO, Muthoottu Mini, Sri. Sreejil Mukund, COO, Muthoottu Mini, Sri. Kiran James, Associate Vice President, Muthoottu Mini, & other representatives of Muthoottu Mini.

    Sri. Radhesh L. Bhat - President, Rotary Cochin Midtown, Sri. PDG BR Ajit, Past Dist. Governor of Rotary Cochin Midtown, Sri. Babu Joseph, Past Dist. Governor of Rotary Cochin Midtown, Sri K K George, Past President of rotary Cochin Midtown, Dr. Asha, Superintendent, and Ernakulam General Hospital were also part of this event.

    About Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd:

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) founded by the visionary Mr M Mathew Muthoottu as the common man’s financier in 1921. The business set up by Mr M Mathew Muthoottu to fuel a common man’s dream with finance at the right time has today grown into a large NBFC (Incorporated in 1998) with  830+ branches across India. The Company has stayed true to its vision while achieving multi-dimensional growth over the years. Easy access to Gold Loans form the core business of the company. The wide branch network established over the years in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, has made gold loans easily accessible to the common man. To make available a One-Stop experience to its customer, the Company also provides Wealth Management, Money Transfer (Domestic and International), Recharge & Bill Payments, Insurance, and Travel & Tourism Services. To know more please visit: https://www.muthoottumini.com/index.html

    For Media Queries: 

    Kiran James

    Associate Vice President | Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd 

    Mob: +91 9995553300 | Email: kiran.james@muthoottumini.com

    Ambika TM 

    Senior Manager | Adfactors PR Pvt Ltd 

    Mob: +91 9920676627 | ambika.tm@adfactorspr.com

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
