MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets UK PM Boris Johnson with startup stars of New India

During the discussions at 10, Downing Street -- the British Prime Minister's official residence -- the Union minister also deliberated upon the future of collaborations and partnerships between India and the United Kingdom.

In the last seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India policy has catalyzed India's innovation eco-system, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday during his discussions with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the India Global Forum in the United Kingdom.

Also Read: Modi-Putin phone call: Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

During the discussions at 10, Downing Street -- the British Prime Minister's official residence -- the Union minister also deliberated upon the future of collaborations and partnerships between India and the United Kingdom.



The Indian delegation, which also included some of India's top technology entrepreneurs representing unicorns and startups like Polygon, Koo, builder.ai, Nyka, and Safexpay, discussed ways to enhance India-UK collaboration in the innovation and technology sector.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke at length during the session themed 'Shaping the Future of Digital in the UK-India Relationship' on the second day of UK-India Week. Stating that India was very far ahead from where it was a decade ago, he said that ready with Indian design and Indian-made gear in the 5G era. He further said that both India and the UK want to exponentially expand the innovation economy and that technology will be determined by collaborative efforts in the future.

The minister said that India wants to take the digital economy to be 25 per cent of the total economy. The UK government, according to him, wants to expand the slice of that pie too. The minister highlighted that firm targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India on track to be a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025.

Also Read: Single-use plastic banned in India from today; Know some eco-friendly alternatives

Also Read: Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani