    Single-use plastic banned in India from today; Know some eco-friendly alternatives

    India has taken a decisive step toward reducing pollution caused by discarded and mismanaged plastic trash by prohibiting the manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of designated single-use plastic goods. Here is a list of alternatives to make your life easier.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    More than ever, the globe is turning to sustainable solutions to address pollution and the dangers of global warming. Several countries have banned plastic in the last five years. It is commonly established that single-use plastics are harmful to the environment.

    Given the risks of plastic waste, India will introduce a statewide ban on single-use plastic beginning July 1 in an effort to reduce pollution. Single-use plastics are objects made of plastic that are intended to be used just once. These are usually polythene bags, sachets, shampoo bottles, disposable glasses, and other goods that are used and then discarded. Here is a list of alternative to make your life easier.

    Also Read | Single-use plastic banned in India effective from July 1; Know what are the items, penalty and more

    Reusable glasses and cups: Each year, a vast number of throwaway plastic cups end up in landfills. As a preventative precaution, use reusable glasses and mugs. Cups and lids come in a range of materials, including glass and ceramic.

    Cloth bags: Cloth bags and other items created from plants and other natural sources are biodegradable, endure a long time, and are an excellent substitute for single-use plastics.

    Stainless steel straws: Every year, millions of plastic straws are discarded. Because of how commonly they are used, upgrading to a stainless alternative might be a wonderful option. For those who prefer the flexibility of plastic straws, the market is flooded with paper and reusable silicon straws.

    Also Read: Here's why Amul has urged govt to delay ban on small plastic straws

    Bamboo stirrers: Plastic coffee/tea stirrers have increasingly being replaced in corporate offices and public areas with ones made of wood or bamboo. Stirrers made of herbs are also available. Wood is renewable, sustainable, recyclable, and abundant locally. It also has a lower carbon footprint than other items. It takes roughly 10-15 years to deteriorate entirely.

    Fluid ear care products: Ear drops might be an excellent alternative to using earphones with plastic sticks. An estimated 1.5 billion cotton buds are created each year; the typical person discards around 415 buds each year. If one is not comfortable with fluid ear cleanses, there are other buds fashioned from paper sticks.

    According to the rules, which go into effect on July 1, violators can be penalised under the Environment Protection Act 1986, which allows for up to five years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
