Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124%

The e-Visa scheme is now available to 167 countries and it is available for 9 sub-categories: e-Tourist Visa; e-Business Visa; e-Medical Visa; e-Conference Visa; e-Medical Attendant Visa; e-Ayush Visa; e-Ayush Attendant Visa; e-Student Visa; and e-Student X Visa.

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124% AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 8:37 AM IST

Foreign tourist arrivals in India soared by a whopping 124 per cent in 2023 at 1.92 crore, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Monday. Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal were some of the key states where foreign tourists' footfalls were high.

In 2022, the tourist inflows into India were 85 lakhs. The Ministry of Tourism has taken several steps/initiatives over the years to encourage more foreign tourists to visit India.

The Ministry of Tourism under the schemes of 'Swadesh Darshan', 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' and 'Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development' provides financial assistance to State Governments/Union Territory Administrations/ Central Agencies for the development of tourism related infrastructure and facilities at various tourism destinations in the country.

Ministry of Tourism through its various campaigns and events promotes various tourism destinations and products of India in domestic and international markets. Some of the initiatives are Dekho Apna Desh campaign, Chalo India campaign, International Tourism Mart, Bharat Parv.

The Incredible India Content Hub was launched which is a comprehensive digital repository, featuring a rich collection of high-quality images, films, brochures, and newsletters related to tourism in India. Promotions are also carried out through the web-site and social media handles of the Ministry.

Thematic tourism like wellness tourism, culinary tourism, rural, eco-tourism, etc. amongst other niche subjects are promoted so as to expand the scope of tourism into other sectors as well.

Enhance the overall quality and visitor experience through initiatives focused on capacity building, skill development such as 'Capacity Building for Service Providers', 'Incredible India Tourist Facilitator' (IITF), 'Paryatan Mitra' and 'Paryatan Didi'.

For improving air connectivity to important tourist destinations, Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with Ministry of Civil Aviation under their RCS-UDAN Scheme. As on date, 53 tourism routes have been operationalized, the minister apprised the Parliament.

The e-Visa scheme is now available to 167 countries and it is available for 9 sub-categories: e-Tourist Visa; e-Business Visa; e-Medical Visa; e-Conference Visa; e-Medical Attendant Visa; e-Ayush Visa; e-Ayush Attendant Visa; e-Student Visa; and e-Student X Visa.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years snt

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years?

India AI sector to see 2.3 million job surge, reskilling 1 million workers by 2027: Report AJR

India's AI sector to see 2.3 million job surge, reskilling 1 million workers by 2027: Report

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal AJR

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey AJR

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey

Stock market shock: Rs 4 lakh crore jump in smallcaps; sustained rally or temporary bounce? AJR

Stock market shock: Rs 4 lakh crore jump in smallcaps; sustained rally or temporary bounce?

Recent Stories

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE ATG

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Elegant Digital Print Salwar Suits for Ramadan 2025 iwh

Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration

Measles Outbreak in US Symptoms Prevention and Treatment Guide iwh

Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement AJR

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Affordable Bandhani Dress Designs for Women Under Rs 500 iwh

Modern Ethnic Looks for Summer: Bandhej Dresses Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon