India's AI sector to see 2.3 million job surge, reskilling 1 million workers by 2027: Report

The research points out that the talent shortage is expected to continue until at least 2027, affecting global markets in different ways. In the United States, Bain predicts up to 1.3 million AI jobs will be needed by 2027, yet only 645,000 qualified professionals are expected to be available.

India AI sector to see 2.3 million job surge, reskilling 1 million workers by 2027: Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 8:13 AM IST

Contrary to the common perception that Artificial Intelligence will eliminate jobs, a recent study by Bain and Company stated that India's AI sector is set to experience rapid growth, with job openings expected to surpass 2.3 million by 2027. While the talent pool may grow to just 1.2 million, this presents a significant opportunity for reskilling and upskilling existing professionals.

Companies are facing a growing shortage of skilled professionals as they rush to implement artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. 44 per cent of executives report a lack of in-house AI expertise is slowing their businesses' ability to adopt AI technology.

Since 2019, the demand for AI-related skills has surged by 21 per cent annually, while compensation for AI professionals has risen 11 per cent each year. Despite this, the number of qualified candidates has not kept pace, causing a widening talent gap that is hindering AI progress for many companies.

"AI is at the forefront of corporate transformation, but without the right talent, businesses will struggle to move from ambition to implementation," said Sarah Elk, Americas head of AI, Insights, and Solutions at Bain & Company.

The research points out that the talent shortage is expected to continue until at least 2027, affecting global markets in different ways. In the United States, Bain predicts up to 1.3 million AI jobs will be needed by 2027, yet only 645,000 qualified professionals are expected to be available.

Similarly, Germany could face a shortage of 70 per cent of its AI workforce by 2027, with the UK and Australia also experiencing major talent shortfalls. Saikat Banerjee, Partner and leader of Bain & Company's AI, Insights, and Solutions practice in India, said, "India has a unique opportunity to position itself as a global AI talent hub. However, by 2027, the job openings in AI are expected to be 1.5-2 times of the talent availability."

He added, "The challenge--and opportunity-- lies in reskilling and upskilling a significant portion of the existing talent base on emerging technology tools and skillsets."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years snt

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years?

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124% AJR

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124%

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal AJR

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey AJR

West Bengal tops MSME chart again, says CM Mamata Banerjee citing latest survey

Stock market shock: Rs 4 lakh crore jump in smallcaps; sustained rally or temporary bounce? AJR

Stock market shock: Rs 4 lakh crore jump in smallcaps; sustained rally or temporary bounce?

Recent Stories

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE ATG

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Elegant Digital Print Salwar Suits for Ramadan 2025 iwh

Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration

Measles Outbreak in US Symptoms Prevention and Treatment Guide iwh

Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement AJR

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Affordable Bandhani Dress Designs for Women Under Rs 500 iwh

Modern Ethnic Looks for Summer: Bandhej Dresses Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon