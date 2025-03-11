Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters

Stock market experts stated that Trump's tariff policy has significantly impacted the markets in the first 50 days of his tenure. They added that there is no option but to wait and watch, hoping for some clarity.

Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 9:51 AM IST

Indian stock markets declined sharply during the opening session on Tuesday following the strong sell-off in U.S. markets, reacting to the "Trump Uncertainty Discount" that is affecting global supply chains. The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,345.95 with a decline of 114.35 points or -0.51 per cent, while the BSE Sensex lost 371.29 points or -0.50 per cent to open at 73,743.88.

Stock market experts stated that Trump's tariff policy has significantly impacted the markets in the first 50 days of his tenure. They added that there is no option but to wait and watch, hoping for some clarity.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert told ANI, "US markets sold off strongly in reaction to the Trump Uncertainty Discount that is pervading global supply chains, economies, geopolitics and trade. The Atlanta Fed GDP Now forecast is now showing a degrowth of -2.4% for US GDP in Q1, 2025".

He further added, "The question facing markets is, how has sentiment turned so much that from all time high US markets and US Economic Exceptionalism, the sentiment has turned sourly risk off ? The answer lies in the chaos and uncertainty unleashed by the Trump administration in its first 50 days. There is no option but to hunker down and wait out the next two months and hope for some clarity to emerge".

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, a sharp correction was witnessed in IT stocks, metal stocks, and media stocks. Other indices also opened in the red, with Nifty Bank falling more than 0.7 per cent at the time of filing this report.

Only five stocks in the Nifty 50 list opened with gains, while the other 45 stocks faced selling pressure during the opening session. Experts further added that the "rank bad decisions" by the Trump administration--executed without a full analysis of consequences and followed by hasty rollbacks and reversals on many fronts--have raised uncertainty to unprecedented levels. However, they noted that risk can be managed through various measures by portfolio managers.

In other Asian markets, all major indices declined sharply on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 index fell by more than 1.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined by 0.93 per cent, Taiwan's weighted index dipped by 1.86 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi index lost 1.23 per cent.

In the American markets on Monday, the Nasdaq index tanked 4 per cent, while the S&P 500 also closed more than 2.7 per cent lower, causing stock markets around the globe to trade in the red.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Explainerd Trade tensions, shutdown fears rattle US markets; what's next for investors? AJR

Explained: Trade tensions, shutdown fears rattle US markets; what's next for investors?

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years snt

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years?

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124% AJR

Foreign tourist footfall in India hits 1.92 crore in 2023, growth of 124%

India AI sector to see 2.3 million job surge, reskilling 1 million workers by 2027: Report AJR

India's AI sector to see 2.3 million job surge, reskilling 1 million workers by 2027: Report

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal AJR

AC industry set for 19% CAGR growth, but compressor shortage looms: Motilal Oswal

Recent Stories

Holi 2025 train ticket booking: Smart tricks to get confirmed seat on IRCTC AJR

Holi 2025 train ticket booking: Smart tricks to get confirmed seat on IRCTC

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant for 'crimes against humanity, drug war' shk

Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant for 'crimes against humanity, drug war'

THESE vegetables should never be eaten raw; Know health risks, and safe alternatives ATG

THESE vegetables should never be eaten raw; Know health risks, and safe alternatives

Maa FIRST Look OUT: Kajol gears up for a battle between good and bad; movie to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Maa FIRST Look OUT: Kajol gears up for a battle between good and bad; movie to release on THIS date [WATCH]

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know gcw

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon