India welcomes historic agreement between Mauritius and UK on Diego Garcia

New Delhi: India played an important role in forging a historic deal between Mauritius and the United Kingdom over the strategically significant UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, a move that finally de-colonised the tiny island nation. India has been consistently encouraging both sides “to negotiate with an open mind and to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes,” an official said.

The deal which comes after a total of 13 rounds of negotiations between two countries, is believed to “be a win for all sides involved and will reinforce long-term security in the Indian Ocean Region,” the sources said.

According to the sources, India has been firmly backing the principled Mauritian position, supporting its stance on the need to do away with the last vestiges of de-colonisation.

India’s foreign ministry welcomed the agreement between the two countries on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia.

Stating that this significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius, the foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said: “The resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a welcome development.”

“India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhanced peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region,” Jaiswal said.

UK-Mauritius agreement on Diego Garcia:--

The deal between the two nations would settle the historic sovereignty claims, protect the UK’s national security and close a potential illegal migration route.

The deal will also ensure a long-term secure operation of the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, a vital facility for maintaining international security.

Apart from that, the agreement will also protect the UK interests and those of international partners, with strong US backing. After reaching the agreement, it is for the first time in over 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secured.

The negotiations which began in 2022, completed on October 3, 2024 with 11 rounds of talks were held under the previous dispensation of the UK government.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “This government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges.”

“Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner.”

The United States’ reactions:--

US President Joe Biden applauded the deal and conclusion of the negotiations between them.

“It is a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes. This agreement affirms Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, while granting the United Kingdom the authority to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius with respect to Diego Garcia,” Biden said.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth confirmed the agreement, which brings to an end decades of contentious discussions over the islands' future. However, the military base on Diego Garcia, crucial for both regional and global security, will remain operational under the current US-UK agreement.

