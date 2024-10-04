Israel targets Hashem Safieddine, successor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiye, a Hezbollah stronghold, came under heavy airstrikes on Thursday (Oct 3) after Israel ordered evacuations in parts of the area. The strikes reportedly targeted Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, seen as a potential successor to the group's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military said on Thursday (Oct 3) that it had struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon. This action coincided with ground combat between Israeli soldiers and militants near the border, as well as airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds across the country. The airstrikes reportedly aimed at Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, who is rumored to be the potential successor to the group's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and was believed to be hiding in an underground bunker. The status of Safieddine remains uncertain, according to reports.

Dahiye has endured a barrage of Israeli missile strikes over the past few weeks, with one attack reportedly killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah a week ago.

The US news site Axios, citing three unnamed Israeli officials, reported that the target of the attack was Hashem Safieddine, seen as a potential successor to Hezbollah's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, who was reportedly killed a week ago. The Israeli military, when asked by AFP, did not confirm the report.

A source close to Hezbollah informed AFP that Israel launched 11 consecutive airstrikes on the group’s stronghold in southern Beirut late Thursday. Earlier, other sources reported an Israeli strike targeting a warehouse near Beirut airport.

Israel also issued a directive for residents of over 20 villages, as well as the city of Nabatiyeh, to evacuate immediately.

Hezbollah claimed to have repelled an Israeli attempt to advance at Fatima's Gate along the border. The group further stated that it detonated two explosive devices against advancing Israeli forces while continuing its cross-border rocket fire.

The bombing has resulted in over 1,000 fatalities, according to Lebanon's health ministry, and has forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in a nation already grappling with economic and political turmoil.

Israel, engaged in conflict in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas, has broadened its focus to secure its northern border and ensure the safe return of more than 60,000 individuals displaced by Hezbollah attacks over the past year.

