Galaxy Digital CEO Reportedly Warns Bitcoin May Eventually Face Pullback, Flags 'Giant Seller' Dumping Crypto Last Week

The crypto community is levered to the gills, and so there will be a correction, Novogratz said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Galaxy Digital CEO Reportedly Warns Bitcoin May Eventually Face Pullback, Flags 'Giant Seller' Dumping Crypto Last Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 9:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 9:28 PM IST

Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz reportedly said that although Bitcoin ($BTC.X) is likely to hit the six-figure mark of $100,000 and witness some rally from those levels, a pull-back can be expected eventually.

“There’s a ton of leverage in the system right now. ... The crypto community is levered to the gills, and so there will be a correction,” Novogratz said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

But the crypto investor does not expect the asset to fall below the $80,000 mark — a level seen prior to the election which witnessed Donald Trump emerge victorious.

Novogratz is of the view that the correction will be more profound in crypto-linked stocks like MicroStrategy Inc ($MSTR). “I personally would tell my investors to buy straight bitcoin” instead of plays like Microstrategy, he said, according to the CNBC report.

Indeed, MSTR shares have surged over 590% since the beginning of the year compared to Bitcoin’s gains of over 118% during the period.

Interestingly, retail investors on Stocktwits appear to be in sync with Novogratz’s view with the sentiment meter dipping into the ‘extremely bearish’ territory (8/100), hitting a one-year low.

MSTR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:17 a.m. ET on Nov. 21, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits MSTR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:17 a.m. ET on Nov. 21, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Since Trump’s victory in the US Presidential elections, Bitcoin has rallied significantly and crossed the $98,000 mark for the first time on Thursday.

According to recent reports, the Trump administration is even considering a new White House role dedicated to cryptocurrency policy.

However, Novogratz warns that a mysterious seller has been dumping the crypto asset in recent days. “There had been a giant seller for the last week, between 92, 93 and 94. Probably $14-15 billion of bitcoin sold there,” Novogratz said.

Nevertheless, retail investors on Stocktwits are still bullish on Bitcoin.

BTC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:21 a.m. ET on Nov. 21, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits BTC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:21 a.m. ET on Nov. 21, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail chatter indicates mixed opinion on the asset’s performance near the $100,000 mark.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Faces Pressure After Citron Research Reveals Short Position: Retail Sentiment Plunges

MicroStrategy Stock Faces Pressure After Citron Research Reveals Short Position: Retail Sentiment Plunges

Nio Stock Volatile As Chinese EV Maker Snags Downgrade After Q3 Results: Retail Mood Dampens

Nio Stock Volatile As Chinese EV Maker Snags Downgrade After Q3 Results: Retail Mood Dampens

Elastic NV Stock Surges Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Elastic NV Stock Surges Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Baidu Stock Pulls Back On Mixed Q3 Results: Retail Applauds Company’s Positive Long-Term Commentary

Baidu Stock Pulls Back On Mixed Q3 Results: Retail Applauds Company’s Positive Long-Term Commentary

NetApp Stock Rises Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Remains Cautious

NetApp Stock Rises Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Remains Cautious

Recent Stories

football Cristiano Ronaldo hints at delaying retirement to play with son Cristiano Jr during MrBeast interview (WATCH) snt

Cristiano Ronaldo hinting at delaying retirement to play with son Cristiano Jr sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

MicroStrategy Stock Faces Pressure After Citron Research Reveals Short Position: Retail Sentiment Plunges

MicroStrategy Stock Faces Pressure After Citron Research Reveals Short Position: Retail Sentiment Plunges

Nio Stock Volatile As Chinese EV Maker Snags Downgrade After Q3 Results: Retail Mood Dampens

Nio Stock Volatile As Chinese EV Maker Snags Downgrade After Q3 Results: Retail Mood Dampens

Elastic NV Stock Surges Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Elastic NV Stock Surges Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Jumps

PM Modi participates in 'Ram Bhajan' in Georgetown, video of him playing manjeera goes viral (WATCH) snt

PM Modi participates in 'Ram Bhajan' during Guyana visit, video of him playing manjeera goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon