Manganese reserves in Jhargram, West Bengal, will undergo a formal assessment following official clearance for a mineral exploration drive. State-run miner MOIL Limited will lead the ground operations, scheduled for September 15-19, 2026.

Manganese reserves in the Jhargram district of West Bengal will undergo a formal assessment following official clearance for a comprehensive mineral exploration drive across multiple prospective belts in the region. The initiative follows the earlier Ashoknagar oilfield development, marking another mineral investigation effort within the State.

The Directorate of Mines & Minerals, Government of West Bengal, granted the formal approval to examine the manganese-bearing areas, with fieldwork scheduled for September 15 -19, 2026.

Exploration Areas Approved

According to an official communication from the Directorate of Mines & Minerals, the competent authority evaluated and sanctioned the proposal for fieldwork. "Apropos the above, regarding permission for conducting a joint reconnaissance survey in and around Simulpal, Labani, Bhandarchua, Panchas Foot Khadan, Chauga Pahar, Hasa Dungri, Chaukisal Pahar, Karka, Begundiha, Birmandal and Banspahari areas of Jhargram District, I am directed to inform you that the proposal has been considered and approved by the competent authority," the formal directive stated.

Key Agencies and Roles

Under the approved framework, state-run miner MOIL Limited will lead the ground operations in coordination with central and state exploration bodies. The Directorate noted, "Accordingly, MOIL Limited may proceed with the proposed joint reconnaissance/field investigation in coordination with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and Directorate of Mines & Minerals (DMM) & WBMDTCL with the objective of assessing the geological and mineral potential of the identified areas."

The communication further outlined the participation protocol for the technical agencies involved in the fieldwork. "In this regard, GSI and IBM are requested to nominate suitable officers/geologists to participate in the proposed field investigation. The concerned officers of DMM & WBMDTCL shall also participate in the field visit and coordinate with MOIL, GSI and IBM for necessary arrangements."

Fieldwork Schedule and Objectives

The scheduled field investigations will take place over a five-day period in mid-September to determine the commercial and geological viability of the deposits.

The communication addressed to the Chairman and Managing Director of MOIL instructed: "You are hereby requested to coordinate with the nominated officers of GSI, IBM, DMM and WBMDTCL in order to finalise the programme and schedule the joint field investigation, preferably during 15th to 19th September, 2026."

Post-Survey Reporting

The order stated the subsequent steps required after the conclusion of the on-ground study. "The findings of the reconnaissance survey may thereafter be compiled and submitted by MOIL for consideration of further exploration in suitable areas."

(ANI)