Karnataka leads Indian states in semiconductor support via the ChipIN Centre, with 73 chip tape-outs. Tamil Nadu and Telangana follow, ranking second and third. MeitY data highlights the growing momentum in India's chip design ecosystem.

Karnataka has emerged as the leading state in semiconductor support enabled through the ChipIN Centre, with 81 organisations supported and 73 chip tape-outs, according to a post by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The state also recorded 88 lakh hours of electronic design automation (EDA) tool usage, the highest among the states listed by the ministry.

State-wise Performance in Chip Design

Tamil Nadu ranked second with 79 organisations supported and 33 tape-outs, while Telangana had 42 organisations supported and 28 tape-outs. The data was shared by MeitY on social media, highlighting the growing activity around chip design and semiconductor development across states. The ministry's post said, “From ideas to silicon, India's semiconductor ecosystem is gaining momentum,” highlighting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana as leading states in chip tape-outs, EDA access and ecosystem participation.

According to the data, Maharashtra followed with 32 organisations supported, 24 tape-outs and 15 lakh EDA tool usage hours. Uttar Pradesh had 24 organisations supported and 21 tape-outs, while Madhya Pradesh recorded 24 organisations supported and 18 tape-outs. Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab were also among the top 10 states listed by the ministry.

Government Support and National Vision

The ChipIN Centre, established at C-DAC, provides semiconductor design infrastructure, including EDA tools, computing and hardware infrastructure, intellectual property cores and technical expertise. It supports academic institutions and entrepreneurs under the Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme.

The development comes as the Union Cabinet in July approved Semicon 2.0 with a total budget outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore to further develop India's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem. The programme focuses on six areas, including chip design, machines and materials, semiconductor fabs, ATMP/OSAT, research and development, and talent development.

The latest posts said the semiconductor journey is gaining momentum, with the ministry describing the objective as building a “stronger, self-reliant and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem.” (ANI)