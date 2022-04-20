Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices

     The price hike in Bengaluru comes as auto and taxi drivers' unions in Delhi go on strike for two days, with Ola and Uber's drivers joining in.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    Uber has raised its fares in Bengaluru by 10 per cent amid objections from multiple customers about the higher fares. 

    Head of central operations of Uber India and South Asia, Nitish Bhushan, stated that they received feedback from the drivers and recognised that the current surge in fuel prices generates worry. To help drivers cope with the impact of this increase, we have increased the rate in Bengaluru by 10 per cent. He added that they'd also continue to monitor fuel price changes in the coming weeks and take steps accordingly. 

    Meanwhile, Ola has not released any statement; however, sources informed that they would follow suit as per reports.

    In Bangaluru, the diesel price on Wednesday is Rs 94.78 per litre, and the petrol price is Rs 111.09 per litre. CNG stands at Rs 75 per kg. 

    There's a lot of complaints that the drivers refuse to on the cars ACs while travelling. In contrast, netizens reacted and stated that this is the best opportunity for the BMTC to reduce the bus fares and make it more attractive.

    The price hike in Bengaluru comes as auto and taxi drivers' unions in Delhi go on strike for two days, with Ola and Uber's drivers joining in. Those who were fortunate enough to get cabs did so at inflated rates.

    Auto and taxi associations have asked the government to grant a 35-per-kg subsidy on CNG rates and raise tariffs to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices. They requested a meeting with the government and refused to call off their strike despite the Delhi government's announcement that a committee would be formed to settle the problem in a timely way.
     

