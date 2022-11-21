Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Temu app a Chinese or a U.S. E-Commerce Site?

    As a member of this global conglomerate, Temu has access to an advanced network of leading manufacturers and suppliers around the world.

    Is Temu app a Chinese or a U.S. E-Commerce Site?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 9:16 PM IST

    November 18: Temu is the newest e-commerce site shaking up the market, thanks to the platform’s wide range of high-quality goods and categories at extremely affordable prices. Temu is a US-based online marketplace under the Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, a multinational conglomerate.

    As a member of this global conglomerate, Temu has access to an advanced network of leading manufacturers and suppliers around the world. PDD Holdings serves about 900 million customers worldwide and handled over 61 billion orders in 2021 alone. It has generated a profit of US$2.2 billion in 2021.

    Where Is Temu Headquartered in the U.S.?

    Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the e-commerce newcomer has been delighting shoppers from all walks of life since its launch in September 2022. By offering irresistible deals and attractive prices, the site has already gained the trust of millions of avid consumers in the country.

    With the mission of making global products more accessible, the cross-border e-commerce platform strives to empower every consumer in their shopping choices, giving them more ways to improve their quality of life as they live the American dream.

    How Temu Leverages on PDD Holdings’ Capabilities

    As a member of PDD Holdings, Temu has a great advantage over other e-commerce sites as the platform is able to leverage on its sourcing and fulfillment systems.

    This means that Temu has access to a wider network of high-quality global products than its competitors, and can provide better experiences for on-time order fulfillment as well. Through this advantage, and the group’s pioneering Next-Gen Manufacturing approach, Temu is able to offer shoppers an elevated shopping experience — from browsing, ordering and all the way to delivery and after-sales service.

    With fast-improving delivery times, super-responsive customer service, and what Wired magazine calls “mind-bending prices,” Temu is betting that there is a big enough niche for its brand of wholesale prices at any time, anywhere, and in any quantity.

    What Can Shoppers Expect From Temu App?

    With a high-quality selection of products and categories updated daily, shoppers can expect to discover items that are specially created to complement their lifestyle choices and activities. This is made possible by Temu’s Next-gen Manufacturing approach, a unique model where manufacturers are able to accurately gauge the preferences and interests of shoppers, and produce relevant products applicable to every consumer. This groundbreaking model allows Temu to offer a wide selection of goods on the site, delighting shoppers with highly curated lists specially made for them.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brazilians are Koo-obsessed; Indian app logs 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch - adt

    Brazilians are Koo-obsessed; Indian app logs 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch

    Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in another round of layoffs Report gcw

    Elon Musk to fire more employees at Twitter in second round of layoffs: Report

    Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR; here's how much it will cost residents - adt

    Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR; here's how much it will cost residents

    Anyone who writes software please report Elon Musk message to Twitter engineers after mass resignation gcw

    'Anyone who writes software, please report...' Elon Musk's message to engineers after mass resignation

    We ll hire some Twitter ex employees Koo to hire some employees fired by Elon Musk gcw

    'We'll hire some Twitter ex-employees': Koo to hire some employees fired by Elon Musk

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Morbi bridge collapse incident AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Morbi bridge collapse incident

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Top 5 moments from England emphatic 6-2 win over Iran-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Top 5 moments from England's emphatic 6-2 win over Iran

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 beer ban Here's what Budweiser plans to do with unsold beers after showpiece event snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Budweiser plans to do with unsold beers at the end of showpiece event

    Rana Daggubati shuts down wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours; here's what he said sur

    Rana Daggubati shuts down wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours; here's what he said

    Healthy and low calorie ragi recipes you can try out sur

    Healthy and low calorie ragi recipes you can try out

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon