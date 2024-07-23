Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Union Budget 2024: Memes trend as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar get mega financial aid; Read on

    Budget 2024's major funding for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar spurred a wave of memes on social media, capturing the reactions of various states to the financial boost announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Budget 2024 announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sparked a wave of humorous memes across social media, particularly focusing on the financial aid allocated to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. The memes creatively depicted the “emotions” of other Indian states in reaction to the significant funding boost for these regions.

    During her budget speech, Sitharaman highlighted substantial financial support for both states. Andhra Pradesh will receive Rs 15,000 crore to enhance the development of its capital, Amaravati. She emphasized that this support would come through multilateral agencies and would be supplemented by additional funds in subsequent years.

    Bihar, on the other hand, is set to benefit from Rs 26,000 crore allocated for various road infrastructure projects.

    The announcement generated a flurry of social media activity, with many users turning to memes to express the sentiments of different regions in light of the new allocations. The playful responses, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), reflected a mix of surprise, envy, and humor as netizens reacted to the financial provisions for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

