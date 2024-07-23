Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hails Budget 2024-25, says support from Centre will go long way in rebuilding state

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the substantial support extended to the state in the Union Budget for FY 2024-25.

    AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hails Budget 2024-25, says support from Centre will go long way in rebuilding state snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the substantial support extended to the state in the Union Budget for FY 2024-25. In a post on X, Naidu praised the Centre's focus on crucial issues such as the state's capital, Polavaram, industrial development, and the upliftment of backward areas.

    "On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25," Chandrababu Naidu said.

    Also read: Budget 2024-25 Key highlights: Big push for jobs, rewards for new regime taxpayers, focus on Bihar, AP & more

    "This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget. #APBackOnTrack," the AP CM added.

    The Union Budget, presented by Sitharaman, included a significant allocation of Rs 15,000 crore specifically for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s capital city, Amaravati. This funding is aimed at addressing longstanding commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, which followed the state's bifurcation.

    Sitharaman outlined a comprehensive plan during her budget speech, promising to facilitate additional funds for Amaravati's development in the coming years. She also committed to accelerating the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which she referred to as "the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers," linking its completion to national food security. Additionally, the budget includes allocations for infrastructure in key industrial corridors, such as Kopparthy in the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Orvakal in the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

    Also read: Budget 2024: What will get expensive? Take a look at list of items which will get cheaper

    Grants for the development of backward regions, including Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra, were also part of the budgetary provisions. These steps are seen as a response to the demands from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a BJP ally, for increased Central support to address post-bifurcation challenges and aid in the state's reconstruction.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi hails Budget 2024-25, says will act as catalyst to ensure India becomes 3rd largest economy (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi hails Budget 2024-25, says will act as catalyst to ensure India becomes 3rd largest economy (WATCH)

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam anr

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam

    Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs. 1000 Crore fund for space technology development; Read on ATG

    Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces ₹1000 Crore fund for space technology development; Read on

    Valmiki Corporation scam ED officials seek High Court quashing of FIR filed by Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru vkp

    Valmiki Corporation scam: ED officials seek HC quashing of FIR filed by Wilson Garden police in Bengaluru

    Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman has proposed the abolishment of Angel tax for all classes of investors ATG

    Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman proposes abolition of Angel Tax; What is it?

    Recent Stories

    Top 5 upcoming compact SUVs to watch out for gcw

    Top 5 upcoming compact SUVs to watch out for

    Nirmala Sitharaman: Know her education, political journey, family and more RBA

    Nirmala Sitharaman: Know her education, political journey and family

    Kannada serial Nethravathi actor Sunny Mahipal faces allegations of assault by wife case filed in Bengaluru vkp

    Kannada serial 'Nethravathi' actor Sunny Mahipal faces allegations of assault by wife; case filed in Bengaluru

    PM Modi hails Budget 2024-25, says will act as catalyst to ensure India becomes 3rd largest economy (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi hails Budget 2024-25, says will act as catalyst to ensure India becomes 3rd largest economy (WATCH)

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam anr

    Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon