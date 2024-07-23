AP CM Chandrababu Naidu hails Budget 2024-25, says support from Centre will go long way in rebuilding state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the substantial support extended to the state in the Union Budget for FY 2024-25.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the substantial support extended to the state in the Union Budget for FY 2024-25. In a post on X, Naidu praised the Centre's focus on crucial issues such as the state's capital, Polavaram, industrial development, and the upliftment of backward areas.

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25," Chandrababu Naidu said.

"This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget. #APBackOnTrack," the AP CM added.

The Union Budget, presented by Sitharaman, included a significant allocation of Rs 15,000 crore specifically for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s capital city, Amaravati. This funding is aimed at addressing longstanding commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, which followed the state's bifurcation.

Sitharaman outlined a comprehensive plan during her budget speech, promising to facilitate additional funds for Amaravati's development in the coming years. She also committed to accelerating the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which she referred to as "the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers," linking its completion to national food security. Additionally, the budget includes allocations for infrastructure in key industrial corridors, such as Kopparthy in the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Orvakal in the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

Grants for the development of backward regions, including Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra, were also part of the budgetary provisions. These steps are seen as a response to the demands from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a BJP ally, for increased Central support to address post-bifurcation challenges and aid in the state's reconstruction.

