Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to grow at 'moderately brisk rate', inflation to ease: Finance Ministry report

    The "Monthly Economic Review for October 2022" also issued a warning, stating that the tightening of US monetary policy is a "future risk" that could result in a drop in stock prices, a depreciation of national currencies and more. The ministry said, so far in the current year, India’s food security concerns have been addressed and will continue to receive the utmost priority from the government.

    India to grow at moderately brisk rate inflation to ease Finance Ministry report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Despite global monetary tightening, India is well positioned to develop at a "moderately brisk rate" in the upcoming years because to macroeconomic stability, according to a study released by the finance ministry on Thursday. Additionally, it stated that the advent of kharif crops will relieve inflationary pressures in the upcoming months, and that job chances will rise in tandem with an improvement in business prospects.

    The "Monthly Economic Review for October 2022" also issued a warning, stating that the tightening of US monetary policy is a "future risk" that could result in a drop in stock prices, a depreciation of national currencies, and an increase in bond yields, which would raise borrowing costs for many governments around the world.

    According to the report, growing concerns about an oncoming global recession have been fueled by a sharp decline in global economic expectations, soaring inflation, and deteriorating financial circumstances.

    Also Read | Tata Group to acquire Bisleri for up to Rs 7,000 crore: Report

    The effects of the global downturn may dim India's prospects for its export sector. Future economic development will be boosted by persistent domestic demand, a resurgent investment cycle, a strengthened financial sector, and structural reforms.

    The study stated that due to the importance it gave to macroeconomic stability, India was well-positioned to develop at a fairly brisk rate in the next years "in a world where monetary tightening has hampered growth prospects."

    According to the ministry, the government has already taken steps to address India's food security problems this year and will do so going forward. It stated that "relatively lower global commodity prices and the start of the new kharif are also anticipated to moderate inflationary pressures in the coming months."

    Also Read | Resign voluntarily, leave with monetary benefits: Amazon reportedly tells Indian employees

    After remaining high for the majority of the year, India's wholesale and retail price inflation decreased in October, primarily as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February. Retail or CPI inflation fell to 3-month low of 6.7 per cent, while wholesale or WPI inflation was at 19-month low of 8.39 per cent.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Group to acquire India s largest packaged water company Bisleri for up to Rs 7000 crore Report gcw

    Tata Group to acquire Bisleri for up to Rs 7,000 crore: Report

    Resign voluntarily leave with monetary benefits Amazon reportedly tells Indian employees gcw

    Resign voluntarily, leave with monetary benefits: Amazon reportedly tells Indian employees

    Air India's grooming guidelines: Hair gel mandatory for males, females to avoid top knots or low buns; check details - adt

    Air India's new grooming guidelines: Hair gel mandatory for males, females to avoid top knots or low buns

    Recessions and currencies - Where should traders look for outperformance?-snt

    Recessions and currencies – Where should traders look for outperformance?

    Venturing into Web 3.0, founder & CEO Shagun Singh made sale of 16 crores worth of NFTs in six months-snt

    Venturing into Web 3.0, founder & CEO Shagun Singh made sale of 16 crores worth of NFTs in six months 

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's song 'Tu Hi Baada Jaan' will make you sweat in winter-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's song 'Tu Hi Baada Jaan' will make you sweat in winter-WATCH

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz who hacked iPhones as a teen as an intern gcw

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz, who hacked iPhones as a teen, as an intern

    Homemade drinks that can help women with PCOS SUR

    Homemade drinks that can help women with PCOS

    Forget weight gain have a spoon of ghee daily its health benefits are many

    Forget weight gain, have a spoon of ghee daily; its health benefits are many

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi counters AAP, says 'generate income from electricity than getting it for free' AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi counters AAP, says 'generate income from electricity than getting it for free'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon