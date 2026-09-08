EV retail in India surged by 52.9% year-on-year in August 2026, reaching 2,98,448 units. However, sales declined 9% month-on-month. EV penetration rose to 12.3% from 9.5% a year ago, as per FADA data.

Electric vehicle retail in India rose sharply on a year-on-year basis in August, with overall EV penetration also improving, even as sales declined sequentially across most major vehicle categories, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Total EV retail stood at 2,98,448 units in August 2026, up 52.9 per cent from 1,95,250 units in the same month last year. EVs accounted for 12.3 per cent of overall vehicle retail during the month, compared with 9.5 per cent a year earlier. However, total EV sales were about 9 per cent lower than the 3,27,901 units retailed in July. Electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles all recorded month-on-month declines, while electric commercial vehicles were the only major category to grow sequentially.

Record August for Electric Mobility

FADA President Sai Giridhar said August was still the strongest August on record for electric mobility. “August 2026 was the biggest-ever August for electric mobility in India — EV retails across categories reached 2,98,448 units, up 52.9% year-on-year, taking overall EV penetration to 12.3%, from 9.5% a year ago. Remarkably, every one of the four EV categories set a fresh August record — there was not one that did not,” Giridhar said.

Segment-Wise Breakdown

Electric Two-Wheelers

Electric two-wheeler retail rose 67.05 per cent year-on-year to 1,83,204 units, but declined 10.35 per cent from July. EV penetration in the two-wheeler segment stood at 10.7 per cent, higher than 7.7 per cent in August 2025 but below 11.2 per cent in July.

Electric Three-Wheelers

Electric three-wheeler sales increased 25.28 per cent year-on-year to 79,846 units but declined 8.28 per cent sequentially. EVs accounted for 65.3 per cent of overall three-wheeler retail, compared with 56.6 per cent a year earlier.

Passenger Electric Vehicles

Passenger electric vehicle retail rose 51.89 per cent year-on-year to 30,696 units, while declining 6.78 per cent from July. Their share in passenger vehicle retail stood at 7.6 per cent, against 5.8 per cent a year ago.

Electric Commercial Vehicles: The Standout Category

Electric commercial vehicles were the standout category, with retail rising 188.3 per cent year-on-year and 32.23 per cent month-on-month to 4,702 units, the highest monthly level recorded for the segment. Their share in commercial vehicle retail increased to 5.18 per cent from 2.06 per cent a year earlier.

“The clear standout is Electric Commercial Vehicles, which touched an all-time monthly high of 4,702 units — the single best month in our entire series — nearly trebling year-on-year to a 5.18% share,” Giridhar said.

Market Consolidation

He said the broader trend indicated that EV sales were staying close to recent record levels despite softer overall auto retail, adding that electric mobility was “consolidating at a new plateau.” (ANI)