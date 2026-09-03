PM Modi said India's auto sector is ready for global expansion, aided by manufacturing strength and FTAs. He urged the industry to innovate, highlighting the shift to EVs and the role of reforms in boosting manufacturing and economic growth.

India’s automobile industry is well placed to further expand its global presence as manufacturing capabilities strengthen and free trade agreements open greater access to international markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message to the 66th SIAM Annual Convention.

PM Modi said the automobile sector was undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by energy efficiency, energy diversification, technology and advanced manufacturing, and urged the industry to continue innovating as India moves towards the next generation of mobility.

“With recent Free Trade Agreements providing greater access to international markets, the Indian automobile sector, already recognised across many parts of the world, is well placed to further expand its global presence,” PM Modi said.

Domestic Growth and Competitiveness

The Prime Minister said India’s economic growth and expanding infrastructure were driving higher demand for mobility, while better connectivity and more efficient logistics were reducing costs and making Indian manufacturing more competitive.

“This is strengthening the automobile sector and contributing to India’s economic growth,” he said.

Shift Towards Cleaner Mobility

PM Modi also highlighted the shift towards cleaner mobility, saying the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure was encouraging greater adoption of electric vehicles and creating new opportunities for innovation.

“As India moves towards the next generation of mobility, SIAM can play an important role in shaping this transformation and taking India’s automotive capabilities to greater heights,” he said.

Government Reforms and Initiatives

The Prime Minister said reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, including the removal of redundant laws and unnecessary compliances, had provided fresh impetus to industry. He also pointed to initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and Make in India, saying these had strengthened the manufacturing capabilities of the automobile industry.

A Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

Looking ahead, PM Modi urged the industry to continue innovating, pursue excellence and proactively chart a “bold pathway towards Viksit Bharat”.

He said the journey would create transformative opportunities and significant growth for the mobility sector while strengthening transport as a key pillar of national development.

“May this Convention inspire new ideas, forge strong partnerships and accelerate our journey towards a faster, greener and self-reliant future,” PM Modi said. He expressed confidence that collective efforts and collaboration would contribute significantly to shaping the future of India’s mobility ecosystem. (ANI)