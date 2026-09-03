PayPal cut roles in India on August 31 amid a global restructuring. Sources say around 600 were laid off; the company says 220 (4%). Teams in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were impacted. The rollout began in APAC; 164 in Ireland (12%) were cut. Management earlier targeted a 20% global reduction.

PayPal has cut jobs across its India offices as part of a global restructuring, but accounts differ on the scale. People familiar with the matter said around 600 employees were laid off. The company said the August 31 reduction was approximately 220 roles, or 4 per cent of its India workforce of more than 6,000 — while 600 would imply roughly 10 per cent. Teams affected included technology, engineering, operations, payments and finance in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Several workers said notices arrived with little or no warning. Some joined a Monday call spanning India offices; access was revoked immediately and an off-boarding email followed. Others said a direct email that morning told them they had been fired.

"We didn’t get any prior notice. We got an invite to join a call on Monday morning (August 31), and there were many employees on it from across offices in India. We were informed that we would be let go. Right after the call, our access was immediately revoked," said one impacted employee.

Those affected said they had been offered job assistance and were promised one month’s salary as severance, but they were yet to receive further communication on severance and the full-and-final settlement.

Phased global rollout and earlier targets

A PayPal spokesperson said the changes form part of a previously announced transformation. “The recent staffing changes are part of our previously announced multi-year transformation to simplify our global operations, strengthen execution, and position the company for long-term growth.” “Decisions like these are never easy. We recognise the impact they have on our employees and are committed to supporting them through this transition.”

Reports indicate the global layoffs began in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, with meetings then held across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa on Monday. In Ireland, around 164 employees — about 12 per cent of the workforce there — were laid off the same day. In May 2026, management said it would cut the global workforce by 20 per cent over the next two to three years to deliver at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings; with 23,800 staff at end-2025, that implies roughly 4,760 roles.