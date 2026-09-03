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Airtel Family Postpaid Plans: Get Up to 4 SIMs, Unlimited Data, Calls and OTT Benefits
Airtel has launched a new family plan for its customers. If many members in your family use Airtel, this is for you. With just one family pack recharge, four people can enjoy free data, calls, and many other benefits. Here are all the details.
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Good news for families using Airtel!
Everyone has a mobile phone these days, often with one or two SIMs. If a family of four recharges separately, the monthly bill can run into thousands. But what if one recharge could cover everyone? Airtel has made this possible with its new family plan. One recharge, and four people can get calls and data!
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Airtel's Family Postpaid Scheme
The best part about Airtel's Family Postpaid plan is that you only need to recharge one primary SIM. This means one bill covers all the family members' numbers. You can choose a plan for 2, 3, or 4 connections, depending on how many Airtel numbers are in your family. Just remember, all SIMs must be from Airtel.
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What's the plan for two SIMs?
If two people in your family use Airtel, you can get the ₹699 family postpaid plan. This plan gives you one primary and one add-on connection. You get unlimited 4G/5G data, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS per day for both numbers. It also includes Amazon Prime for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 12 months, 100GB Google One cloud storage, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. The ₹699 price is before GST, so the final bill will be higher.
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How much to recharge for three SIMs?
If your family uses three Airtel numbers, you should go for the ₹999 family postpaid plan. This one gives you a primary connection plus two add-on connections. It offers unlimited 4G/5G data, calls, and 100 daily SMS for all three numbers. You also get the same digital benefits: six months of Amazon Prime, 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, 100GB of Google One, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. The ₹999 price is exclusive of GST.
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The ₹1,199 plan for four SIMs
For a family of four using Airtel, the ₹1,199 family postpaid plan is the best choice. This plan includes one primary and three add-on connections. All four numbers get unlimited 4G/5G data, local and STD calls, and 100 SMS per day. You also get benefits like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Google One, and Airtel Xstream Play. The base price for this plan is ₹1,199 per month, with GST added on top. The biggest advantage is the single bill for everyone. But remember, to use 5G, you need a 5G-ready phone and be in an area with Airtel's 5G network.
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