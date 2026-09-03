5 5 Image Credit : Google

The ₹1,199 plan for four SIMs

For a family of four using Airtel, the ₹1,199 family postpaid plan is the best choice. This plan includes one primary and three add-on connections. All four numbers get unlimited 4G/5G data, local and STD calls, and 100 SMS per day. You also get benefits like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Google One, and Airtel Xstream Play. The base price for this plan is ₹1,199 per month, with GST added on top. The biggest advantage is the single bill for everyone. But remember, to use 5G, you need a 5G-ready phone and be in an area with Airtel's 5G network.