Independence Day 2023: How an engineering graduate won the hearts of food lovers in Bengaluru

Apeksha, an Engineering graduate, founded Brahmin's Veg Corner in Bengaluru after leaving her job. The café's focus on tasty yet affordable breakfast options, especially its enigmatic sambar, led to remarkable growth. The success story exemplifies the city's thriving start-up scene and the importance of unique approaches in the food industry.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, Bengaluru's start-up scene witnessed a remarkable surge of new ventures. Among them, start-ups related to the food industry stood out, with success stories of cafes, restaurants, and food chains flourishing in the city. One such inspiring example is Brahmin's Veg Corner, a beloved breakfast spot that has won the hearts of food enthusiasts in Bengaluru with its tasty offerings.

Apeksha, an Engineering graduate, ventured into entrepreneurship after leaving her engineering job. With the unwavering support of her husband and friends, she founded Brahmin's Veg Corner, starting as a small café offering coffee, tea, breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks.



Along with snacks, she also serves idly, vada, Mangaluru buns, bonda soup, and chow chow baths, catering to customer preferences. Despite the initial challenges, Apeksha's dedication and the hotel's delicious offerings gradually won the hearts of food lovers in Bengaluru.

What made Brahmin's Veg Corner stand out was its focus on providing tasty breakfast options at affordable prices. In the early days, the business faced hardships, earning only Rs 1000 per day. However, the delectable flavours and low-cost meals attracted more customers, resulting in remarkable growth.



The hotel's secret weapon was its sambar, which had an enigmatic taste that kept customers coming back for more. Its unique flavour became a significant draw, creating a loyal customer base for Brahmin's Veg Corner.

Apeksha’s journey impersonates the youth’s exemplary preferences in the food culture. Tasty meals and affordable prices are the current trend and if the quality of the food is top-notch, customers never refuse to pay more. The thriving startups in Bengaluru always look for innovative solutions with a unique approach. The unique approach always wins.