Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity

Bengaluru residents are intrigued by a driverless car named zPod developed by the local startup Minus Zero. The electric vehicle operates on AI technology, relying on a camera suite with six cameras for real-time image processing. It responds to voice commands, aims to reduce traffic congestion, and doesn't require a steering wheel.

A driverless car in Bengaluru was spotted roaming the streets, amusing the trespassers and the residents. The car, which has been roaming the streets of Bengaluru in Shivajinagara, Frazer town etc, has created a curiosity among the citizens.

The driverless technology was first introduced by the American car maker Tesla. Similarly, a driverless car has been doing rounds in the Bengaluru street and the citizens cannot seem to control their curiosity. A Twitter user named Anirudh Ravishankar tweeted a video of a strange-looking car, which was self-driving in Bengaluru.



Currently, the video has gained over 12,00 views on the platform. This autonomous car, which belongs to the company Minus Zero start-up, is named zPod. A couple of commentators were able to identify the car, and someone guessed that the company might be testing it on the road.

The car is a product of Bengaluru startup, Minus Zero and is tagged to be the first autonomous (Self-driving) vehicle, based on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It contains six cameras on the body and works only on the camera suite. This four-seater electric car has four seats facing each other and does not need humans to drive. The company claims that it can be driven at any geographical location or environment. It drives based on the Images captured by the cameras and makes a decision in real time.



The car acts on voice commands and one can command the car to either start or stop and it will act based on the voice commands. Minus Zero claims to be working on this car, to reduce the traffic congestion and road accidents. The car is said to be bi-directional and does not need a steering wheel at all.

The AI technology in the car is simply based on real-time image processing, captured by the six cameras surrounding the car. Very interesting, isn’t it?