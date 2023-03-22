Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31, 2024

    The Central Government has extended the deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024, from April 1, 2023. Before this, the deadline was set at April 1, 2023 and since it was getting closer, the government was also sending repeated reminders to everyone to do the needful.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    The Centre has extended the deadline to link Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024. The last day to link voter ID with Aadhaar was April 1, 2023. The extension of the deadline was notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

    The notification read: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024” shall be substituted.”

    In its notification last June, the Union government notified April 1, 2023 as the last date that electors “may” submit their Aadhaar numbers for linking with voter IDs by filling a new form.

    Prior to this, the deadline was set for April 1, 2023, and as that day drew nearer, the government sent out frequent reminders to everyone to take the appropriate action.

    The Election Commission of India made it clear that the key reason for encouraging individuals to link their Aadhaar numbers with their Voter IDs was to establish the identities of voters and validate entries on the electoral registers even during election season. The poll body had also launched a campaign to collect Aadhaar numbers from registered electors in order to link them with voter IDs.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
