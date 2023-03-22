Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till March 31, 2024

The Central Government has extended the deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024, from April 1, 2023. Before this, the deadline was set at April 1, 2023 and since it was getting closer, the government was also sending repeated reminders to everyone to do the needful.

The notification read: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024” shall be substituted.”

In its notification last June, the Union government notified April 1, 2023 as the last date that electors “may” submit their Aadhaar numbers for linking with voter IDs by filling a new form.

The Election Commission of India made it clear that the key reason for encouraging individuals to link their Aadhaar numbers with their Voter IDs was to establish the identities of voters and validate entries on the electoral registers even during election season. The poll body had also launched a campaign to collect Aadhaar numbers from registered electors in order to link them with voter IDs.

